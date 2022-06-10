Daily Liberal

The Dubbo Rhinos will have six players in the Central West Colts side

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 10 2022 - 7:02am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Barton, Dasun Samrakon, Lachlan O'Malley and Gideon Loga are four of the six Dubbo Rhinos players who will play for Central West this weekend. Picture: Tom Barber

Lachlan O'Malley is no stranger to representing Central West but this year he will be joined by five more of his Dubbo Rhinos teammates.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.