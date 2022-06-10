Lachlan O'Malley is no stranger to representing Central West but this year he will be joined by five more of his Dubbo Rhinos teammates.
All Central West senior and junior teams will be in action this weekend at respective Country Championships across the state.
Advertisement
The Men's, Women's and Colts Central West sides will all be in Tamworth this weekend as the former two sides look to go back-to-back.
Dubbo will be well represented in the Rowlands Cup (Colts) with six Rhinos players named in the squad as well as two Roos stars also.
O'Malley will line up in the second row for Central West and is excited to get back out in the representative side.
"I'm super pumped, I can't wait," he said.
"The last couple of years we haven't been too strong but this year we've got a pretty good side.
"Hopefully we can get some wins and make it to the final."
O'Malley will be joined in the Central West squad by fellow Rhinos Nick Barton, Dasun Samrakon, Gideon Loga, Loni Langi and Darcy Richardson.
With more than a quarter of the 24-man squad being from Dubbo, O'Malley believes it will come in handy for some of the players who are already familiar with each other.
"It's awesome having the boys around, just people I've played with before," he said.
READ ALSO:
"We are great mates, I love playing with them at club footy and can't wait to play alongside them at rep footy."
O'Malley has been a crucial part of the Dubbo Rhinos' success so far this year and is confident the club is in a good spot.
"It's good to see the Rhinos winning again," he said.
"The boys are in some form, everyone is playing well and scoring tries.
"Hopefully we can continue that on for the rest of the season."
If you speak to anyone who has been around the Rhinos' first-grade squad this season, they all sing the praises of O'Malley, something which the forward is finding a bit unusual.
Advertisement
"It's nice to play some consistent footy," he said.
"It's a good challenge there are a lot of big bodies, I do miss the under 18s."
With the New Holland Cup being a physical competition, O'Malley admitted he can't wait to play against players who are his own age.
"I can't wait to play against people my own age," he said.
"I'd rather play against them than seniors, it should be good fun."
The Dubbo Kangaroos' Beau McKenzie and Tim Harrison will also be part of the Colts side.
Advertisement
Dubbo is also represented by Kim Fyfe, Jean Littlewood, Janalee Conroy, Danielle Plummer, Savannah Dimmock and Darby Richardson in the Central West Women's side.
Tim Beach, Will Archer, Josh Bass, Ratu Roko and Calub Cook in the Men's side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.