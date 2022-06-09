Marillier may have only had one start in her career but there's no denying she is one of the strong favourites for the Kings Hall Jewellers Showcase Silver Goblet on Friday.
Dubbo Turf Club will host a huge day of racing on Friday which will be headlined by the $40,000 Silver Goblet (1110m), a race which is purely for two-year-old horses only.
Advertisement
Tracey Bartley's Marillier has only had won career start which came at Dubbo in May in the Silver Goblet Preview, winning it in style.
It was the previous win that gives Bartley a lot of confidence about the chances of his filly heading into Friday's meeting.
"She's a nice filly but she's drawn a bit awkward though," he said.
"So we'll just be a bit patient with her early.
"I don't think we will be leading like we did last start."
The filly will jump out of barrier nine and will be one of the wider starting horses for the race.
Marillier hasn't run since her win at Dubbo on May 21 with her trainer opting to give her a two break before the Silver Goblet final.
Bartley believes the fact the filly has already won at Dubbo before could be an advantage heading into the race.
READ ALSO:
"She won nicely out there the other day," he said.
"She's had a nice fortnight so we'll go have another crack at it."
The Silver Goblet attracts some of the best two-year-old horses from around the state and Bartley couldn't praise the race enough.
"It's always a good race and always has been a good race," he said.
"Some good horses have won this race."
Marillier was ridden by Jake Pracey-Holmes in her last and only start, with Bartley admitting it was an easy decision to give the jockey another chance on the filly.
"He rode her the other day and did nothing wrong on her," he said.
Advertisement
"He will get another opportunity so that's why we stuck with him."
A field of 11 horses are set to run in the race on Friday with three Dubbo-trained horses in the field.
Clint Lundholm's Raging Rush and Flight or Fight will be in the field as will Gallant Star trained by Brett Robb.
Like Marillier, Demitasse is also a last start winner after being victorious at Scone on May 29 and has drawn barrier two.
Friday's eight-race meeting at the Dubbo Turf Club will also include two open handicap races.
Friday's racing will begin at 12:25pm with the Silver Goblet scheduled to jump at 1:35pm.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.