Daily Liberal

Tracey Bartley's Marillier will run in the $40,000 Silver Goblet on Friday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 9 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marillier won the Silver Goblet preview last month and will run again on Friday at Dubbo Turf Club. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Marillier may have only had one start in her career but there's no denying she is one of the strong favourites for the Kings Hall Jewellers Showcase Silver Goblet on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.