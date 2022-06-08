Dubbo Bulls FC have received a big boost to their strong junior base after recently receiving funding from Greater Bank.
Bulls recently took out the May round of the Greater Bank's #GreaterCentralWest Community Funding Program and received $2000, which will go towards growing the junior club and providing better facilities.
The Dubbo club won a pubic vote to securing the funding to take out the grant ahead of Eglinton Eels Junior Rugby League Club and Orange's Central West Gymsports who both received $500.
Dubbo Bulls FC president Scott Fox said the club is hoping to continue bringing their junior players right through the grades.
"With more than 130 local players from five years old and up, we aim to showcase our communities' best and brightest footballing superstars of tomorrow," Fox said.
"We are also an inclusive and safe community organisation that strives towards the notion that community spirit is essential to progress.
"Helen Keller said 'Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much', and that's the approach we take at the club.
"This funding from Greater Bank will help us further expand our junior ranks, renew some of our training gear and invest in a marquee to provide some shade at gala days and other club events."
Greater Bank's Central West Regional Sales Manager, Will Boyd said giving young footballers a solid pathway to succeed and grow.
"Sportspeople all over the state need opportunities to build their skills and abilities to give them the best chance to succeed and fulfil their potential," Boyd said.
"The Dubbo Bulls aim to give local players that chance, as well as developing pride in their community. That's why we are pleased to offer them our support through the community funding program."
