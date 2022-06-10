Daily Liberal

Dubbo will host the Under 13 Boys NSW Junior Rugby Union State Championships

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 10 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Junior Rugby Club's Central West representatives Zeke Heterick, Rory Collins, Rowan Clifford, Aiden Kinsey, Harley Pirie, Ryan Bell, Tom Guy and Andy Powyer. Picture: Supplied

Dubbo will once again play host to some of the best up-and-coming rugby players from across NSW this long weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.