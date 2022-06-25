The return of Jake Grace and another Mitch Andrews masterclass helped Forbes Magpies score a statement victory in the Peter McDonald Premiership on Saturday.
The Magpies made the trip to Bathurst to take on a Panthers side which hadn't lost since May 8 and a fast start helped the visitors secure a 40-26 victory.
Fullback Andrews played at his usual high standard in a starring role for the Magpies while Grace was immense at lock in his first appearance since suffering an injury against Dubbo CYMS in round five.
As disappointing as it was to suffer a heavy home defeat, Panthers player-coach Jake Betts was looking for positives post-game.
"I thought we were on top for the first 20 minutes but with a few missed tackles and a couple of mistakes against a quality side you aren't going to get away with that," he said.
"They had the foot on the pedal and ran out to a bit of a lead. I thought we were able to peg them back but the same thing happened. We missed a few tackles and dropped the ball again.
"That will do us some good. We've got two weeks off so we'll regroup and go from there.
It took only three minutes for Andrews to impose himself on the game when his big run down the right wing put Forbes in a strong position, though the team couldn't capitalise.
After several more missed opportunities Magpies eventually converted one of them when Coopa Martin broke through the line and flicked the ball to his winger Connor Greenhalgh for the opening try.
On the next Panthers set Willie Wright produced a 40-20 to put the hosts in great field position and they took advantage through a try to Jake Betts, which was converted by Wright for a 6-4 lead.
It was across a 13 minutes stretch in the lead up to half-time where the Magpies went on a scoring run.
Martin was in again before Ben Maguire shrugged off a defender close to the Panthers try line to score.
A converted try for Grace came two minutes before the break, earned on the back of a big run downfield from Maguire, which pushed Forbes out to a 22-6 half-time lead.
Panthers' Jeremy Gordon scored eight minutes into the new half before Forbes dealt the Bathurst men a crushing blow with try to Andrews on a short side switch and a try to Toby Hurford on the very next set, making it 34-10.
Across an improved second half for the hosts Claude Gordon managed to score twice on the right side and Dave Sellers dragged four Magpies defenders across the line with him for a try under the uprights.
However, a try for the Magpies' Zeke Hartwig gave Forbes plenty of breathing room for the remaining 15 minutes.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
