Daily Liberal
Photos

Forbes Magpies score Peter McDonald Premiership win over Bathurst Panthers

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 25 2022 - 10:18am, first published 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The return of Jake Grace and another Mitch Andrews masterclass helped Forbes Magpies score a statement victory in the Peter McDonald Premiership on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.