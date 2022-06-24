Alex Bonham is aware this weekend offers the chance for Dubbo CYMS to make a statement in the Peter McDonald Premiership but, for he and his teammates, the focus remains on improving their own game.
Sunday's battle between CYMS and Mudgee at Apex Oval headlines the weekend's action, with the two sides currently top of their respective pools.
Both CYMS and Mudgee have only lost once so far this season and premiership credentials will be tested on Sunday.
"We're looking at it to see where we are midway through the season," CYMS five-eighth Bonham said.
"You can make a statement but we're more worried about ourselves, especially now we're going into the second half of the season.
"We know we need to improve a few things so it's a good test for us."
While CYMS hasn't lost since round one this season, they were far below their best last weekend when defeating the winless Wellington Cowboys 24-14.
That win came after a 28-18 victory over Macquarie in a Dubbo derby clash that failed to hit any real great heights.
"We've been a bit off the pace the last couple of weeks but we're travelling alright," Bonham said.
"We've been talking at training about where we want to be better. The way we start and end games is one.
"When we start we're a bit slow and when we finish we're a bit slow so we want to be better there."
Starting well will be key on Sunday as Mudgee possesses one of the most highly-regarded forward packs in the competition and early momentum could give the Dragons real momentum.
As well as needing their own forward pack to stand up, the Fishies will again look to halves Bonham and Jordi Madden to set the tone.
In his first full season of first grade, Madden has made the number seven jersey his own and quickly took on the role of chief organiser in the team.
That's allowed Bonham to concentrate on his own game and produce some moments of ad-lib footy that have helped CYMS to the top of the Group 11 pool.
"He's really stepped up," Bonham said of Madden.
"He's taken on more control of the team than I have, which is what we talked about.
"I was happy to take a step back and just do what I've got to do and let him do the controlling.
"It's been good and he's been really impressive. He's only a small fella but he's putting his body there and doing all the right things in defence and the way he runs the attack has been unreal for us."
Madden is one of a number of young players who have stepped up to first grade this season but they've relied on the likes of Bonham, Ben Marlin, Billy Sing, Jarryn Powyer and Jyie Chapman for experience.
That group has been part of the CYMS first grade side for roughly a decade and coach Shawn Townsend stated in pre-season he expected some would have retired if it wasn't for the challenge of the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership.
Bonham agreed, saying matches like Sunday's clash with the Dragons is what this competition is all about.
"It's a bit of a change. It made a few of us want to stick around for the year and really get right into it," he added.
"I know we've played some different comps like the President's Cup due to COVID but just having the normal local comp and then a mixture with Group 10 has got a few of us wanting to go again this year and be better."
Chapman will miss Sunday's match as his struggles with injury go on. Jack Allen retains his spot on the wing, while Brad Pickering plays at fullback and Brydon Ramien and Jeremy Thurston will again be the centre pairing.
Sunday's match kicks off at 2.40pm at Apex Oval.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
