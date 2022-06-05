Daily Liberal
Photos

PETER MCDONALD PREMIERSHIP: Dubbo CYMS defeated Macquarie Raiders 28-10

By Tom Barber
Updated June 5 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo CYMS will have bragging rights over their crosstown rivals Macquarie Raiders for the next few weeks after winning the local derby at Apex Oval on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.