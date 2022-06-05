A late surge from the CYMS league tag side was good enough to lead them to a narrow victory over the Macquarie Raidettes on Sunday at Apex Oval.
Late tries to Maddi Crowe and Alahna Ryan sealed the 10-4 win for CYMS but there were enough signs from Macquarie to suggest the two sides could be meeting again in the finals.
Advertisement
CYMS coach Nick Wilson was happy for his side to get the win after what he felt was a 'disappointing' effort in their last match.
"That was a great game, it was probably the best game of league I've seen in a couple of years," he said.
"They were really good Macquarie, they attacked well and they defend well so they are a good side.
"I'm happy for our girls after last week's effort, it's a massive improvement.
"We got in a grind and we hung in there, it was good."
Macquarie coach Kaitlyn Mason was proud of her side for their effort and knows they will be a better team the next time they play CYMS.
"Very tough, very tough and I think that's what we need as a team," she said.
"I think overall I think we played well as a team we stuck in and got in the grind with them.
"It was a really good game and to have it 10-4 the girls are very happy with it."
READ ALSO:
The wind was howling at Apex Oval as the two Dubbo-based sides battled it out and neither team could put points on the board in the first half as the scores were tied 0-all at the break.
But Macquarie got on the board shortly after halftime as Katie Kelly crossed out wide to make the score 4-0 in favour of the Raidettes.
The score remained unchanged for the next 10 minutes until Ryan broke the game open.
The CYMS fullback made a break down the middle field just inside Macquarie's half and went over to score under the posts with Crowed adding the extras to put the girls in green and white ahead 6-4.
Moments later Crowe had her own highlight moment throwing a sensational dummy before slicing her way through the Macquarie defence to score and give CYMS a 10-4 lead with only three minutes remaining.
Macquarie had one last crack at the CYMS defence on the full-time siren but a successful tag stopped a try being scored out wide, giving the former the win.
Advertisement
Wilson admitted he found it difficult to pick the stand-out players in his side as the win looked like a real team performance.
"I think we just had to get that first try and build a bit of confidence," he said.
"We've still got so much to work on and improve on but you don't want to be at your peak at this time of the season anyway.
"It was good, they did really well.
"Millie Gooch was outstanding today she played at speed for us, Maddi Crowe and Alahna Ryan were good too."
On the other hand, Mason admitted she was pleased with Macquarie's pressure on some of CYMS' star players.
Advertisement
"That's what we want to do, once we put the pressure on they made a couple of errors but I think we just have to capitalise when we need to," she said.
"But overall I'm pretty happy with it."
DUBBO CYMS 10 (Maddi Crowe, Alahna Ryan tries; Crowe conversion) defeated MACQUARIE RAIDETTES 4 (Katie Kelly try)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.