A victory is all Josh Bermingham wants to make his time back out west even more enjoyable.
The Warren product is back playing in his home region this year and has impressed in three games with the Nyngan Tigers in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
In those three games the Tigers have lost to Dubbo sides CYMS and Macquarie - the latter just last weekend after leading at half-time - and drawn with the Forbes Magpies after leading by 10 points inside the final 10 minutes.
Halfback Bermingham is still coming to grips with his new surroundings and getting back into the rhythm of things after barely touching a football in the past two years due to the impact COVID has on competitions in Sydney.
A former under 20s player at the Wests Tigers, Bermingham previously played for Wentworthville before returning to the west for the first time in roughly seven years.
"I'm loving being home," he said after last week's loss to Macquarie.
"It's been over two years since I played footy so it's taken awhile to get back into it and the lungs are feeling it but I'm loving being around footy again.
"We just need to start winning and I'll be loving it even more."
The Tigers will be out for just their second win of the season on Saturday when they welcome Group 10 side Cowra to Larkin Oval.
Crossover matches between the Group 11 and Group 10 pools return this weekend and the Magpies face the unenviable task of making the almost 700km round trip to Nyngan.
Cowra has only won twice this season and suffered serious injury to key men Jack Buchanan and Warren Williams early in the season.
While Nyngan only has the one win, Bermingham remains upbeat and said the close nature of a number of their matches this season proves the Tigers aren't far away.
Having arrived after the season had already started, the halfback is only now starting to get settled in Tigers colours and the same goes for forwards Jyde Dwyer and Michael Stark.
"It's frustrating but it's also exciting," Bermingham said.
"We've just got to keep working on those combinations and it will come by the end of the season. I'm sure of it.
"We're sweet. I know we are and by the end of the season we'll be flying. We'll give some of these top seeds a run for their money."
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
