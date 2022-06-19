Daily Liberal
Watch

Macquarie Raiders score Peter McDonald Premiership win over Nyngan Tigers

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 19 2022 - 9:19am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highlights from Macquarie's win over Nyngan

The Macquarie Raiders produced a determined second-half effort at Apex Oval on Sunday to defeat the Nyngan Tigers and get their Peter McDonald Premiership campaign back on track.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.