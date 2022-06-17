Bang, a 46-4 win over Hawks with a try to Wright. Next up, Cowra were in his sights as he steered Panthers around the park for a 64-10 victory, kicking 10 conversions from 11 attempts. A hiccup along the way occurred with a 26-26 draw against St Pat's. Then the five-eighth was instrumental in leading his side to a 35-18 victory over the previously unbeaten Orange CYMS. Throw in a grubber and re-gather try to himself and Wright was challenging Josh Rivett and Keelan Bresac for man of the match honours.