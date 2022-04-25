sport, local-sport,

To score wins in the opening two rounds is a dream start for any club. To achieve both of those victories on the road is even better. And to top it off, your second win came after the captain-coach is rubbed out in the fourth minute. That's the case for Orange CYMS with its Peter McDonald Premiership season off to the perfect start heading into three games at Wade Park. "We circled these two games straight away, two tough road games against Group 11 sides," CYMS' captain-coach, Daniel Mortimer, said. "I knew the importance of getting early wins because they can come back to haunt you later in the year when you're playing for points. "It's a good start and there's still a lot to improve on but at this stage of the year points are the most important thing. "Going into three home games we want to start playing some good footy." READ ALSO: - Dubbo CYMS overcomes slow start to down St Pat's in high-scoring affair - Fast-finishing Tigers show sprit but fall short in exciting Hawks contest - Resilient Roos hold on to edge out City in season opener CYMS will have to play at least their next four games without Mortimer, after a head knock sidelined the half-back in the opening exchanges of their 38-16 win over Wellington at Wellington. "It'll put me out for a while, I've got stitches across the face and a bit of a head knock too so it's probably good to sit about a month out," he said. In his absence, Pat Williams stepped into the halves role with various players leading from the front. "From all reports, Liam Kennedy had his best performance so far, I think he took out the players' player," Mortimer said. "From what I heard a number of boys stepped up; Joey (Josefa Lasagavibau), as an experienced head, stepped up to the plate, obviously Liam Kennedy in the middle, and Lachie Munro from reports had a great game. "It was great to hear a number of boys stepped up and clicked into another gear to cover for me." With Mortimer now out for a number of weeks, he'll look for Williams and Lasagavibau to be the generals of the side. "Patty played reserve grade most of last year and learnt the same structure and was very patient with what he did," Mortimer said. "He ended up coming off the bench in a few games last year so hopefully he's warming to that role, and with someone like Joey, with his experience, that'll help Patty and the rest of the middle." The captain-coach added he's excited to see what his players can produce in his absence. "It's a nervous wait having to be watching for a few weeks," he said. "If the boys can play some good footy and get some wins and you came back into the fold and everyone is high on confidence (then that's great)." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/5f43500f-776e-4428-bdee-f242a6eeb142.jpg/r98_3_956_488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg