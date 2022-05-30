sport, local-sport,

When the final whistle sounded in Sunday's first grade match at Apex Oval it confirmed the Nyngan Tigers had lost all four matches against Dubbo CYMS. But you wouldn't have known it as the Tigers players made their way from the field. A rousing reception from the travelling fans hit those in black and gold after the 38-12 defeat and proved to captain-coach Jacob Neill while there's still so much to be positive about for his club. "Our club is the best club in Group 11. I don't care what anyone says," Neill said on Sunday. "We've got the smallest population but we've got the biggest heart. You just heard the crowd after we got beat by 20. "We're here fighting and that's the way we've always been." READ ALSO: - Back-to-back wins, improved fitness and immediate Fijian impact boosts Spacemen - Panthers surge to stun Pat's and secure thrilling derby draw - Winning treble ensures another memorable show meeting for Hewitt The Tigers' first grade side is in a rebuild and after seven rounds of the Peter McDonald Premiership they have just one win to their name. But the presence of so many locals in the side - something that hasn't always been the case for Nyngan teams - is a real positive for the club and town while there's plenty of promise being shown in the lower grades. The Tigers' young guns have enjoyed a brilliant start to the Western Under 18s competition and sit second behind Forbes. A youthful league tag side might only have one win to its name but real development and improvement has been shown while Nyngan's reserve grade side sits in Group 11's top four. "We've had a lot of good years but this is probably the best I've seen because we've got a lot of local kids playing, a lot of local girls playing, a lot of locals in first grade and reggies and for the families involved that's the best thing," Neill said. "Results in first grade might not be going well but the future looks good." Alistar Quarmby is the Nyngan league tag coach, manager of the under 18s and long-time Tigers committee man and he also spoke about the improved quality across the board at the club this season. His tag side suffered an 18-6 loss to CYMS on Sunday and the 12-10 loss for the under 18s was their first defeat of the season. "It's good. A lot of the committee members and people in the club have worked really hard on pulling juniors from other places," he said, with players from the likes of Warren, Cobar or Bourke often trotting out for the Tigers. "It's a lot of work and the season doesn't really end for us but we're going well." Despite the first grade side suffering another Peter McDonald Premiership loss on Sunday, there were aspects of the performance which should give supporters hope. Josh Bermingham showed plenty of promise in his debut at halfback while fellow newcomer Jyde Dwyer - one first-half sin-binning aside - provided plenty of punch in the back-row. Bermingham hails from Warren and is back in his home region after times with the Wests Tigers under 20s and Wentworthville. While he's lacked game time in recent years due to competitions being suspended due to COVID, his organisational skills and kicking game was clear to see on Sunday. "We've got a club that's in the rebuild phase but we've got a couple of experienced blokes who are a great asset," Neill said. "Josh is going to be a big plus for us and his brother is going to play for us but he's out injured. "We'll keep fighting." The Tigers remain fifth in the Peter McDonald Premiership's Group 11 pool, two points ahead of the winless Wellington Cowboys. Neill's side returns home to Larkin Oval next weekend for a meeting with the Forbes Magpies.

