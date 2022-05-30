sport, local-sport,

Parkes captain-coach Jack Creith wasn't too worried when his side began the Peter McDonald Premiership with three straight losses and it's starting to become clear to see why. Implementing a new style of play always takes time while the Spacemen were also put on the back foot by a number of injuries early in the season and a delay in the arrival of some marquee Fijian recruits. But things are looking far more rosy now, with Sunday's impressive 36-22 victory over Macquarie at Pioneer Oval making it back-to-back wins for Creith's men. READ ALSO: - Powerhouse centre pairing doubles up as CYMS makes it five straight wins - Panthers surge to stun Pat's and secure thrilling derby draw - High praise for Rhinos' backline after second-half blitz secures victory Sunday's result followed an emphatic victory over Nyngan the round prior, and with the Fijian recruits settling in and players getting back to full fitness the captain-coach is in a positive mood. "I knew we were zero-and-three and I was really confident by the time we had our next bye we could be four-and-three," Creith said. "We looked at the Nyngan game and then beating Macquarie, Wellington and Forbes was really high on our agenda. "We get one more bye and then seven straight and, to be honest, I think we've got one of the better draws to play us into a bit of form so I'm really excited." Parkes began Sunday's match like a side full of motivation and they raced out to an 18-6 half-time lead. The testing period for the hosts came early in the second half, as the Raiders powerful backline began to get some ball and space. The visitors dragged the score back to 18-16 and Creith was all too aware Spacemen sides of the past might have crumbled in that moment. There was no such issue on Sunday though, as Parkes ran out 18-point winners. "It was pretty awesome to get that result," Creith said. "Getting that first win at Nyngan, everyone felt that relief and we got that one out of the way and could now just play our footy. "Macquarie was really good and they were physical so for us to win a physical game when, potentially, Spacemen sides of the past might have faded away. "When they got back to 18-16 it had that familiar feeling but it was like the flick of a switch and the boys went up a gear and we kicked clear, which was probably the most pleasing feeling I've had all year." Macquarie outside backs Corey Cox, CJ Ralph and Josh Nixon all tested the Parkes defence at times and scored for the Raiders while prop Colt Ure grabbed his side's other four-pointer. Halfback Chad Porter was a standout again for Parkes, scoring a double and kicking six-from-six, while Creith, Jacob Smede, Jake Porter and newcomer Tikoko Rokodelana also crossed. The performance of Rokodelana and fellow new recruit Timoci Dabea were two of the other big positives for Creith on Sunday. "Tikoko and Jim (Dabea) have both come over and they've both had some experience in the Fijian national team," Creith said. "Jim's a centre and he has a bit of a (rugby) sevens background so he's really rangy and a classy ball runners and Tikoko is one of the biggest and strongest humans I've ever met. "He brings a bit of firepower and he was chasing every bit of confrontation out there. They bring a bit of energy." Brandon Tago, after the recent birth of a third child, was also full of running on Sunday while Jake Porter, now back to full fitness, was a workhorse and earned a comparison to NSW Origin star Isaah Yeo from Creith after his performance at lock. "He played one of the best games I've seen him play," Creith said of Porter. "We started the year with real confidence but after a couple of weeks we had eight or nine out so it took an extra few weeks but it's all been good lessons for myself and the boys." Parkes now sits fourth on the ladder, equal on points with a Macquarie side which faces a bumper derby clash with Dubbo CYMS next weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/dcc471fc-df03-4004-9c9f-eb004b5531b1.JPG/r0_446_3318_2321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg