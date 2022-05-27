sport, local-sport,

The new game plan at Parkes this season might not have yet bore fruit in the Peter McDonald Premiership but it hasn't gone unnoticed at rival clubs. Spacemen captain-coach Jack Creith has implemented a new style since taking on the job, with short kick-offs and drop-outs taken regularly while players have freedom to offload and produce some ad-lib footy. It wasn't enough to earn them a win against Macquarie earlier this season but it did catch the eye of Raiders captain-coach Alex Ronayne, and it makes him wary heading into the rematch on Sunday. "It was a bit odd but I like it," Ronayne said ahead of the trip to Parkes. "They're bringing football back and just playing footy. It's not the old structured team Parkes used to be where they'd just go forward and then kick long. "They're testing teams with the short kick-offs and flick passes and I think they're doing a good job over there. "It's a different style of footy and I like it and I'm trying to bring in something similar for us." READ ALSO: - 'Hopefully they don't run around me': Brothers to battle in Haycock's return to Dubbo - 'I love my culture': Staggs excited to run out in special weekend - Lovett targets NRL debut as comeback gains pace in western return Both Parkes and Macquarie have been hit by injuries early in the 2022 season but the Raiders have started the better, and sit third in the competition's Group 11 pool after the first six rounds. Parkes has just the one win to its name and that victory came last time out against Nyngan. "I think it's important for all teams to start building momentum now we're getting near the halfway mark of the season," Ronayne said. "Building momentum is definitely something we want to do but we are still building. You don't win grand finals now so we're building but we definitely want to be winning games and putting pressure on other teams. "We try to win most games at home but it's a big thing to go to someone else's town and win." Ronayne will return to the Raiders' lineup this weekend after missing the past two rounds due to a rib injury. He'll start at lock as Filisione Pauta is getting married this weekend and won't be playing. Ronayne played himself in reserve grade last time out against Wellington as he's making all players earn their spot after being injured. "I'm very keen to get back out there," Ronayne said. "The boys have been building well and there's things I can see that are working well so I want to be a part of that. "I can't wait." This weekend kicks off an important period of the season for Macquarie, as the Parkes game is followed by a derby clash with Dubbo CYMS and a meeting with Nyngan before a bye. "Parkes is the first job and then we can worry about CYMS," Ronayne added. "CYMS is a good team and we know what we'll get from them. I'm looking forward to that game but first thing is first and that's getting past Parkes in Parkes." Jai Merritt is likely to play in the reserves this weekend as he returns to full fitness, meaning Blake Merritt will partner Josh Merritt in the halves again. Nathan Walker also retains his spot at fullback while Corey Cox remains in the centres due to EJ Fernando's injury-enforced absence. Parkes will feature some new faces on Sunday, with Semi Vakatalai, Jim Ratulolo and Ponepate Musanamasi to all play in the backline while Tikoko Noke will come off the bench. Kick-off is 2.30pm at Pioneer Oval.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/3adb494a-4917-48b1-9f8d-2d20a5845244.JPG/r1486_894_5687_3268_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg