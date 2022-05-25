sport, local-sport,

It is one of the biggest rounds of the NRL season and two Western products are right at the centre of this weekend's Indigenous Round. Wellington's Kotoni Staggs and Dubbo's Connor Watson both have input in designing the commemorative jerseys for the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters respectively. Speaking to media earlier in the week, Staggs admitted he and another Broncos star has some input on the club's Indigenous jersey. "Me and Albert Kelly were a part of the jersey we are going to show here today, it's special to me especially because of where I am from in Wellington," he said. "It's a community where we all get together, I love my culture and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my Indigenous side." When asked who his Indigenous idols were growing up, Staggs couldn't look past a pair of NRL players who also hail from Wellington. "Where I'm from I was in the same town as Blake Ferguson and Tyrone Peachey," he said. "So I looked up to them as a young fella coming from the same community as them, I just wanted to be like them one day." Wellington is a tight community and Staggs is continuing the become a role model for the next generation of footballers in the town, something he hopes can inspire the future stars from his hometown. "When I go home I see young kids doing exactly what I was doing to both of Blake (Ferguson) and Tyrone (Peachey)," he said. READ ALSO: "It's something I can give back to them in my community, hopefully I can help give them opportunities to chase their dreams as well." This weekend's match is an important one for the Wellington native, not only is it the Indigenous round but it is also his last chance to impress NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler before he selects his team for the opening match of the series. Staggs is one of the front-runners to take up one of the two vacant centre spots after Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic were both ruled out due to injury, something the Broncos star knows a bit about. "There was a lot of hard work I had to do to get back to the field," he said. "I was so close to probably making my Origin debut when I did my knee but everything happens for a reason. "I worked pretty hard to get to where I am today and hopefully Origin is coming up soon so fingers crossed but I'll just keep doing my job for the Broncos." Watson is back with the Roosters after a stint at the Newcastle Knights and is hoping he can help inspire Indigenous youth through the jersey he helped design through his charity. "Basically the Roosters came to Cultural Choices Association, the charity which I run with my mum, dad and my brother," he told media. "They said they wanted to collaborate with this year's Indigenous Jersey and sat down with us, and we came up with an idea. "In the past, we've used the juvenile detention centres around New South Wales for the Boots For A Brighter Future campaign, which is also on again this year, but we went down the school route and the youth hostels." Watson's charitable work started at a young age and the Roosters utility said he always hoped to continue his work in the NRL if he made it. "The plan was always that if I did make it to the NRL, it was one of the things that we always spoke about, that I wanted to start a charity," he said. "Those beliefs were pushed onto me from my mum and dad about giving back. It sort of just made sense when everything happened with my cousin passing away. "I've always known how lucky I've been to grow up the way I did. Mum and dad were always there for me and I know some kids don't get that opportunity. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/86bc9ff4-d709-4eb7-9f57-26bc44ee49d6.jpg/r3_343_6716_4136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg