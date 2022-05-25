sport, local-sport,

Westside Panthers have bounced back from a heavy loss with a big win over Orana Spurs in round seven of the Dubbo District Football Association competition. The Panthers were outplayed by Macquarie United in their round six meeting, losing 5-1 but returned to form with a 6-3 win over Spurs in a attack-heavy match. The win for Westside moving them into the top three on the ladder, switching places with Spurs who are now two points behind the Panthers in fourth. In the round's other match, Dubbo Bulls FC played out a 1-all draw with Newtown while Macquarie United had the bye. READ ALSO: It is Macquarie who sit on top of the ladder with just one loss to their name so far this season but the competition is a close one. Just four points separate the second placed Newtown from the fifth placed Bulls. In the Women's first grade competition, Bulls were too good for RSL 78's and defeated them 3-0. While in the other match of the round it was Macquarie United who continued their unbeaten start to the season through seven games after defeating Newtown 6-0. The action will continue this weekend.

