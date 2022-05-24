community,

Mathew Dickerson walked around the grounds as the South Sydney Rabbitohs took on the Canberra Raiders in Dubbo on Sunday, May 22 looking on with pride at how well the event turned out. "There as a good crowd, 11,124 is obviously a great crowd, a little bit better than last years and that's the sort of number we needed to break even on the event, so from a financial perspective that's great," the mayor said. Mr Dickerson said he walked around the grounds on the weekend, watching the matches from different vantage points. "It's a great spot to watch sport, and it doesn't matter where you were seated you still had a great view of the game itself," he said. "People seemed to be in good moods around the field, people seemed very happy. I could see people mingling with family, friends getting together and there were just huge amounts of positives for community benefit." Mr Dickerson mentioned that other businesses in Dubbo such as motels, pubs, clubs and cafes all benefited from the event being on. Chamber of Commerce vice president Jason Dearmer said he was very interested in seeing statistics from Dubbo Regional Council around business engagement in the region over the weekend and where people may have travelled from to attend the NRL game. "Businesses in hospitality and accommodation have benefited directly and indirectly from the event, with catering and accommodation directly for the NRL event and promotions but also general public supporting business in the region during their visit and the fantastic weather overall," he said. READ MORE: The benefits from having an NRL match in town is that it's great entertainment for families and supporters of NRL and gives people in the region an opportunity to see an NRL game without having to travel to a capital city/coastal area, Mr Dearmer said. "It also drives a bit of excitement in the community and the feeling of pride that Dubbo is hosting a major sporting event like the NRL," he said. The mayor said he was "absolutely" keen to host another NRL match but the critical question is the cost. "So, $350,000 is the standard going rate that any of the NRL teams charge to come out to a regional area," he said. Fortunately for Council this cost has been defrayed by the fact the state government has contributed $150,000. "The past two years Council has put forward $200,000 and I'm confident that with the numbers we had and the crowd we got, we will be able to make that money back and might even make a little money on that," Mr Dickerson said. Mr Dickerson said the ongoing question he has for the community is "two fold". "If we don't get the money from the state government, does the community still want us to host a game given the fact that it might cost us net loss for the event in the vicinity of $150,000?" "Secondly if we get money from the state government does the community still want us to continue on? Obviously there are 11,124 people that would probably say yes but we've got 54,000 that we need to make sure we are catering for." While the event was "successful" and there no "questions about it", Mr Dickerson said it was important to review everything. "Do we want to do it again? Yes. Can we afford to do it again? That's the question we will ask in the analysis after we review and debrief that entire event," he said. Mr Dearmer said it was important for Dubbo to continue to have a strong relationship with the NRL and the Rabbitohs and to build upon that for years to come. "It is important though that from each event it is closely assessed to see if it did help our regional economy and businesses, as well as look at ways for businesses to effectively engage people in town for the NRL and provide a service or experience that encourages people to spend over a bigger period of time, rather than just on the Sunday of the game," he said. "I feel Dubbo Regional Council support and promote the event in a responsible manner, with staff putting in a lot of time and effort for it."

