The Nyngan Tigers, not for the first time, have endured a tumultuous few months but now focus in purely on succeeding in the 2022 season. The Tigers have had plenty to deal with since the end of the 2021 season as there was loud opposition to the Peter McDonald Premiership within the club and community while captain-coach Jeremy Smith and influential half Josh Merritt are among the players to have left and signed deals elsewhere. The club was confident it had locked in an unspecified player as the new captain-coach only for that deal to collapse, but they have acted quickly to appoint stalwart Jacob Neill to the top job. It isn't the first time Neill has acted as captain-coach and club president Glenn Neill, Jacob's father, said it was beneficial to have someone with such experience already in the playing group. "He's busy enough that he probably didn't need any more work," Glenn laughed. "But he'll do it and I'm sure he'll be fine." READ ALSO: - Rams do a Denman double in perfect build-up to championships - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Roos will go on a Lion hunt to kick-off new Blowes Clothing Cup campaign This isn't the first time Nyngan have had issues appointing a captain-coach. Following fan favourite Stewart Mills' departure after the 2017 season a number of deals with proposed targets collapsed, leading to Neill taking the job, and there was drama again during the hunt for a captain-coach ahead of the 2020 campaign. Nyngan had signed Tom Warner to do the job and his brothers from Tumut followed to sign for the Tigers, but after less than two months in town they were on the move again. Jeremy Smith then took on the role and had it for two COVID-interrupted years. "We all knew Squeak (Smith) was only going to be here last year so that was all good and there was never any problem there," Neill said. "The bloke we then did have signed up departed company so Jacob will be captain-coach for the year. "But everything else is fairly much the same. Obviously we lost Josh (Merritt) and that was half-expected too so there's no drama there either. We all had a lot of time for Josh and we wish him well." Josh and brother Jai, who also spent time at Nyngan in recent seasons, have both signed deals with the Macquarie Raiders while Smith has returned to the mid-north coast. Jake Hawkins, another key figure who added punch to the forward pack last season, has also left the club. One player heavily linked with the Tigers in recent times has been former Orange Hawks captain-coach Willie Heta and while there were some discussions between the two camps last year no deal has been signed. Barnstorming prop and Western Rams representative Guy Thompson is expected to stay with the Tigers after a hugely impressive first season with the club in 2021 while the Tigers will also put an emphasis on its juniors this season. After years of developing young players through the junior grades, their presence is starting to be felt in the senior ranks and the likes of Jak Jeffrey, Sonny Knight, and Terrance Ryan were among those who made an impact last year. "Obviously we're still on the hunt for more players but we'll be concentrating on the younger players we had last year and the year before," Neill added. "Jacob is pretty passionate about playing with them and it might take a while to build them up but that's the plan, look after our locals. "It's terrific and it's been a long time since we've been in this position and there's a few young boys from Bourke like the Simmons boys who come across and combine with them and there's some pretty good talent among them." The Tigers had previously expressed their desire not be part of the western-wide Peter McDonald Premiership but the need to allow their players the opportunity of playing in the best competition possible led them to nominate. After a long and tedious project, the final draw for the competition was released last week and the Tigers are to start their season at home against Group 10 powerhouse Orange CYMS. "We're trying to put all the drama behind us and just get everyone training now," Neill said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/81314d6b-a867-4f2b-b845-73f105a07a06.JPG/r507_461_5520_3293_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg