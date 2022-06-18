Dubbo Rhinos coach Doug Sandry has questioned representative selectors after overlooked fullback Dale Smith produced another memorable performance at Bathurst on Saturday.
Smith scored a double and was involved in almost all of the Rhinos' best moments in Saturday's win over CSU, while his kicking game helped relieve pressure when his side was down to 14 men during the second half.
The young fullback wasn't part of the Central West representative squad that played at the country championships over the long weekend earlier this month.
It was a decision which left Rhinos coach Sandry in disbelief and wondering whether Central West coach Dean Oxley and selectors had spent enough time looking at the second tier New Holland Cup competition.
Of the 25 players selected in the Blue Bulls squad which finished runners-up at the country championships, 22 play in the Blowes Clothing Cup while Parkes' Dan Ryan and Mudgee pair Tom Dunstan and Daniel Minto were the three representatives from the New Holland Cup.
"Dale Smith at fullback was incredible," Sandry said after Saturday's win.
"How he didn't make the Central West team is beyond me. I don't know what they were looking at, but they weren't looking at second grade matches.
"There's better players in this competition running than there is running around in the Blowes Cup. I don't know what the selectors are looking at but that they are not picking players from this competition for Central West is disgraceful.
"All they have to do is come and watch a match to see who is playing well.
"He was outstanding, he was by far and away the best player on the field today. He had a terrific game, he turned the game around for us when we needed it."
CSU coach Dave Conyers, having seen Smith torment his side twice now this season, agreed the young fullback has what it takes to play at the higher level.
"He always seems to get two or three (tries) against us. He just turns up when he wants to, he's a real talent," Conyers said.
"One hundred percent he could've been in the Central West side, he's a talent, he's an unnoticed talent. He's a good kid to go with it too."
The Rhinos sit second behind Mudgee on the New Holland Cup ladder after eight rounds, with Smith one of a number of players who has starred for the men in black and gold so far this season.
The barnstorming Joe Raikabula is another Sandry feels is up to Central West standard while Nash Forgione has also been key to the Rhinos' success.
The club might not have any players in the senior Blue Bulls squad this year, but it was represented in the colts competition.
Lachie O'Malley and Nick Barton were two of six Rhinos in the Central West squad that won the Rowlands Cup and their efforts were rewarded with the NSW Country colts selection.
O'Malley missed Saturday's win due to an injury suffered on representative duty but the rest of the Central West contingent was back on deck.
"I thought Darcy Richardson, our young 18-year-old halfback had an outstanding game," Sandry said of the CSU win.
"Api (Lomani) our number 10 and Nash there at 12, they just directed the game nicely.
"We started the game with our three 18-year-olds from the Central West [colts] team in the front row Nick (Barton) and Dasun (Samarakoon) and Gideon (Ledua) all played terrific. Yeah they got pushed around a bit early but they fought back hard."
The Rhinos will face their biggest test of the season next weekend when they travel to Mudgee to take on a Wombats side which has only lost once this year.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
