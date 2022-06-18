Issues with discipline remain but the Dubbo Rhinos showed real grit and determination to make it four successive New Holland Cup wins on Saturday.
Despite losing Tyrone Fleming to a red card in the second half against CSU at University Oval, the Dale Smith-inspired Rhinos shot out to a 24-5 lead before the students rallied.
The hosts stormed home but it wasn't enough as Rhinos held on for a 29-20 win.
Despite the disappointment of having another player shown a card this season, Rhinos coach Doug Sandry was delighted to score a long-awaited win at Bathurst.
"It's happened again, like our discipline is letting us down, it's making us fight hard. But brave effort, really brave," he said.
"Defensively I thought that they scored a couple of lucky late tries but we'll take those and move on. We haven't won here at CSU in four or five years, so this is terrific, we're stoked.
"The thing that really impressed me was our line-out, our line-out was super, we didn't turn over a line-out today and our tactical kicking too, that's been terrific all year.
"We love playing CSU, they are the best club to play in the competition. We love coming over here and having them come over to us. There's a rivalry there, but it's a friendly rivalry."
While CSU coach Conyers certainly saw improvement after a 40-0 round one loss to the Rhinos, he stated his side's decision making under pressure was not always the best on Saturday and that the visitors "deserved their win".
"We just kicked the ball away too much. Three or four times we would've scored tries if we just hung onto it and we never kicked a goal either, four tries and we missed all four goals," he said.
"In the first half we should've had another try too. We were on their line there for 10 minutes but just a penalty or a knock-on cost us.
"But we had plenty of stick today and that's after we had five changes before we even started.
"Our scrum was a massive improvement, Judah [Johnson], he destroyed their prop. I'm really impressed with the way he played, he'll get a bit fitter and get a bit more nous about him too."
Making the loss even more painful for CSU was a season-ending injury to star playmaker Ethan Cusick.
After being named the 2021 New Holland Cup player of the year, injury and illness has kept Cusick from playing as many minutes as he would like this season.
But when he's operating he is a threat. He scored the opening try of Saturday's match, set up CSU's second and with 10 minutes left on the clock he looked headed for the line when he sliced through Rhinos' defence on the left edge.
However, Rhinos' cover defence caught Cusick and while he got an offload away, he fell awkwardly in the tackle and in the process he broke his arm.
"I thought Ethan was going to score there and last season he probably would've, he's just not been able to train this season," Conyers said.
"But now he is out for the season, he broke his arm."
Cusick's injury was a sour note in a game which built towards a tense and exciting finish.
After CSU had been monstered by the much larger Rhinos in the season opener and handed a 40-0 loss, this time around the students matched up well.
They scored the opening try off a big scrum, skipper Lachlan Melville breaking away off the back before firing the ball off to Cusick in support.
But the Rhinos soon showed why they are the big improvers of season 2022.
Rhinos' reply was two minutes in coming as a quick penalty tap caught out CSU and Nash Forgione scored. On the 20 minute mark Rhinos were in again as quick hands create space on the left edge which winger Aminiasi Rokaci exploited.
Having earlier made a brilliant try-saving tackle on CSU's Will Townsend, Rhinos fullback Smith pushed his side further ahead before the break.
That saw Rhinos with a 17-5 lead, but early in the second half they were dealt a huge blow when Fleming was red carded for using his shoulder in an attempted clean out.
Down to 14 men, the Rhinos were under pressure. It was pressure Smith helped ease.
The fullback made a number of strong counter-attacking runs out of his own half and when Alex Walker broke clear following a Rhinos scrum, Smith was there in support and scored under the sticks.
Hill converted to make it 24-5 with 24 minutes left.
But CSU was not about to conceded and led by Cusick, began a fightback.
Firstly a brilliant Cusick cut-out ball put Melville over in the left corner and soon after his smart kick in behind the line which Lachlan Conyers chased through and regathered put CSU in attacking position once more.
Cusick then sliced through Rhinos' defence on the left edge and while he was caught just short of the line and suffered his season-ending injury, CSU was in good field position.
They capitalised with a successful Joe Fajloun pick and drive and when fellow front rower Lachie Buckton scored five minutes following a five metre scrum, CSU had clawed it back to 24-20.
At that stage there was still around four minutes remaining. But Rhinos kept their cool, won the ball back, carried it into CSU's 22 and number 8 Nacewa Nalagai came up with the try to seal the bonus-point win.
