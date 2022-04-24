sport, local-sport,

Dubbo Rhinos coach Doug Sandry had plenty of positives for his side after their big win on Saturday but he isn't getting too carried away just yet. The Rhinos hosted CSU Bathurst in round one of the New Holland Cup season and it was the hosts who came away with a 40-0 win. Following the match, Sandry said there was a lot he liked about the performance of his side during the game. "The most pleasing thing of the entire performance was the zero scoreline against us, defensively we were incredibly strong," he said. "I'm very, very happy with the defence." CSU Bathurst coach Dave Conyers admitted his side was outclassed on the day, as the Rhinos defeated the students for the first time in four years. "They've got a whole new team, they were super powerful, we were really babies against men," he said. The Rhinos raced out to an early 19-0 lead at half-time before dominating the visitors in the second half scoring another 21 points to take the win. For the Rhinos, new recruit Api Lonani scored a try in his first game of the season while Dale Smith, Jesse Redenbach, Ava Sanga and Aminiasi Rokaci also crossed the line. While there was a lot to like about the Rhinos' performance on Saturday, Sandry knows there is a few things the side still can do better. "I'm still not happy with our discipline, we gave away too many ill-disciplined penalties," he said. "When we stuck to our structure and our game plan, the points rolled. "We just have to stop running battles with the referee and that's the honest truth. "We need to learn to accept the decisions and just move on." READ ALSO: Loni Langi and Lachie O'Malley started their first games for the club in the top grade with their coach having praise for the pair. "We had two of our under 18s starting in first grade for the first time and they were both outstanding," he said. "Lachie (O'Malley) was everywhere and to be honest the best player on the field, he was fantastic. "'Grimma' (Matt Graham) was great, the rotation of our front-rowers was great." In what is a scary sign for opposition teams, the electric backline of the Rhinos began to fire as the game went on and Sandry knows there are several weapons he can call upon out wide. "When we did get the ball out wide, Kaiden Hill and Api Lonani fed the backs," he said. "Dale Smith absolutely slaughtered them from fullback, he was absolutely devastating." Showing his experience, Sandry conceded while the performance was impressive there is still a long way to go in the season. "It's looking good but's only round one, we face Mudgee next week who put a score on Narromine," he said. "It all starts again next week." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/04040280-08f8-46f2-9b18-44bcf2f24eef.JPG/r18_430_8237_5074_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg