Tikoko Noke of the Parkes Spacemen named in Fiji Bati squad

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:00am
Tikoko Noke has made an immediate impact at Parkes and that form has been noticed by Fiji Bati selectors. Picture: Nick Guthrie

Playing in the NRL has never been the ultimate sporting dream for Tikoko Noke.

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

