Over the course of the June long weekend last year, Ben Gregory drove more than 1000kms and visited rugby carnivals all around the state.
This year, he was able to base himself in Dubbo and take in all the action from the NSW Junior Rugby Union (NSWJRU) State Championships under 13s carnival.
The former NSWJRU president was the convenor of the under 13s carnival this year and while being able to follow one carnival from start to finish was special, it was only part of the reason Gregory savoured his long weekend in Dubbo.
Gregory hails from the Central West while the prize all under 13s side were playing for at Dubbo was named the B.J Gregory Shield, in honour of the hard-working and committed servant to the game.
"It's pretty special," Gregory said after Monday's final.
"I'm a local boy who grew up in Wellington and for me to come back and have a shield named after me is pretty special. It was humbling when the committee named that after me.
"To be able to do this in my home area, where my parents live just six blocks away, it's a real homecoming.
"To be able to bring a signature event to what I call home is really special. I love it."
Having been a part of the junior state championships for almost two decades, Gregory is all too aware of the impact the annual carnivals can have.
More than 4000 junior players took to the field for the championships this year, with nine venues around the state hosting different age groups.
"I spent a long time running this as (NSWJRU) president and vice president and last year I did more than 1000kms, starting from Dubbo, and it's quite special to stay at one venue and really enjoy the whole piece," Gregory said.
"The long weekend has been the state championships for about 15 years of my life and it's just a special weekend for a lots and lots of people."
There was plenty of exciting rugby on show at Dubbo, with a highlight being Warringah's 22-7 grand final win over Central Coast.
In a match that lived up to the occasion, the scores were locked at 7-all at half-time but a composed performance from the Rats secured them the title.
The likes of Izak Holmes and Billy Miller stood tall for Warringah in the grand final and they were two of the many players who got parents and supporters up off their feet throughout the three days of competition.
The Central West under 13s finished the carnival in a commendable fifth spot and produced some eye-catching rugby of their own.
Orange Emus' Cooper Martin and Thompson Hurford of Forbes both starred for the Baby Bulls and those types of efforts across the board have Gregory and many others within the game filled with optimism.
"It's really exciting," Gregory said.
"I've watched people who are now current Wallabies and Waratahs play (at state championships). And looking around here, there's a couple of kids who I wouldn't be surprised to see go on and push the boundaries of rep rugby.
"The stats say it's less than one per cent that go on and become a professional rugby players but I wouldn't be surprised if I see a couple of them here."
Gregory also took time to praise the efforts of Dubbo Junior Rugby Club and president Adam Willner for their efforts in hosting the carnival for a second successive year.
The Apex Oval facility was raved about throughout the three days of competition, leading Gregory to say "if we had this in Sydney it would be the cream of the crop".
He also hinted more could be in store for Dubbo next season.
Having held the under 13s carnival for the past two years, only two grounds have been needed to host matches at Dubbo but with plenty more facilities on offer, other age groups which feature more teams could be headed west next year.
"We'd like to build on this next year and make it bigger," Gregory said.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
