Warringah showed maturity and composure beyond its years on Monday to win the NSW Junior Rugby Union State Championships under 13s title.
The Rats conceded the first try to Central Coast in an outstanding grand final at Apex Oval but got better as the game went on and ran out 22-7 winners.
It was a special win for coach Luke Holmes and all involved after the side won the under 12s crown last year.
"It's awesome," Holmes said post-game.
"I'm really proud. The rugby from everyone was really good all weekend. Central Coast played some really amazing rugby, Gordon was fantastic and Norths played some great rugby.
"In terms of our boys, the maturity around some of their football and some of their decision-making was pretty great."
It was fitting the championships was played in Dubbo as Holmes felt his side benefited from a trait more seen in country teams.
The real pride in the jersey and connection to the home region can sometimes be lacking slightly among Sydney sides but Holmes said the passion for the Rats and determination to help the club was a real positive.
"For us, we've got some real talent coming through on the Northern Beaches to help the Rats hopefully achieve more in the Shute Shield," he said.
"To be part of something like this is really awesome. The kids have worked really hard for it and they're passionate about their local area.
"It's probably something we share in common with the country. We're proud of where we're from and our local community and club."
In terms of the real talent, there was a few standouts in the grand final.
Izak Holmes showed real class and control at scrumhalf while prop Billy Miller got through a mountain of work against a physically bigger Central Coast pack.
Holmes was rewarded for his efforts with a try and his celebration showed how much it meant to all those involved.
"If you look across the weekend we had different players stand up at different times," Holmes added.
"Central Coast is a big strong team and they have big ball-runners. We had some boys stand up today and they had immense games.
"There was boys against Norths or Gordon who payed some outstanding football and suited those games better. Where we're really, really lucky is the depth in our team to be able to cover different situations."
Warringah was the top side in the competition heading into Monday's finals after winning all four games on the weekend and scoring 94 points in the process while conceding just five.
After Illawarra won the third-place play-off on Monday afternoon, Central Coast started in the grand final brightly and were making the most of the size advantage centres Kingston Seuseu and Khyanu Mahon gave them.
Warringah was patient and Holmes kicked them out of trouble repeatedly in the opening stages but just when it appeared the were getting on top, Central Coast struck.
The Coasties turned the ball over inside their own 22 and after shifting it wide, captain Mahon drew in the defence and then sent the ball on to winger Xavier McNeil.
McNeil raced 70m to score under the posts and Jett McKay's conversion made it 7-0.
While Warringah created opportunities through its structured attacking play, the Central Coast defence held firm and it appeared they would go into half-time in front.
But two game-changing moments occurred late in the first half.
Firstly, Mahon was shown a yellow card from a high shot and soon after, as Central Coast attempted to work itself out of trouble, a loose pass off a scrum went to ground.
Holmes raced forward and toed the ball ahead and then won the race to plant it down in the in-goal and start the Warringah celebrations.
The sides went into the break at 7-all but just two minutes into the second half Warringah took the lead for the first time.
After some sustained pressure, a great shift to the right resulted in Zac Gedz scoring.
He was unable to convert but soon after he knocked over a penalty to make it 15-7.
With prop Billy Miller setting the tone up front, captain Bryn Wooldridge making plenty of metres and Holmes guiding them around with class, the Rats kept their foot on the gas.
They were rewarded late on when Jack Smith went in to score what proved to be the match-winner.
"The whole idea of winning last year and coming back, they thought there was some expectation and they potentially felt that pressure a bit," Holmes said of his side's first half.
"We said there's no expectation and we play best when we have a smile on our face and play good rugby.
"Even though we didn't have the best (first) half of football it was 7-all.
"We knew we'd find the try-line and just try in each other and enjoy it."
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
