The season hasn't gone exactly to plan for Orana Spurs up to this point but coach Ben Manson remains upbeat heading into the business end of the Western Premier League.
Spurs have just two wins next to their name after 10 rounds of the 2022 campaign and were forced to come from behind twice on Saturday to secure a share of the points with Barnstoneworth.
The 2-all draw resulted in Spurs, who were top of the table last year when the competition was abandoned due to COVID-19, dropping back to seventh spot.
"We've only had a full team twice in the whole season so we haven't been able to field a full team with the players from last year where we did have an exceptional season," Manson said.
"It's never easy to back up after having such a good season. We're very happy with where we're sitting at the moment and the wins will come."
Travelling to Dubbo to take on Spurs, Barnies would have been hopeful of coming away with a victory after Charlie Ross opened the scoring for the visitors. After slotting one past the keeper's right hand side, he even delighted fans by performing Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'siu' celebration.
Barnies continued to pile on the pressure and came close to adding a second, but were denied by the post.
Against the run of play, and thanks to a calamitous mix-up in the Barnies defence, Spurs were able to even things up off the boot of Deakin Howard.
Barnies were quick to counter though and with a little bit of luck with the linesman's flag staying down for an offside call, Rowan Edwards snuck one past the goalkeeper as they went into the break 2-1 up.
Determined to take something away from the game, Spurs came out all guns blazing and managed to grab the equaliser thanks to a long-range shot from David Ferguson.
"Barnstoneworth have always been a very strong team," Manson added.
"I was very impressed. Both teams were very strong and physical teams with a similar style of play, so always exciting.
"As soon as they (Spurs players) get a bit of belief we start playing stronger. We just had to get them going.
"We did have a lot out and we had a few injuries, our main wingers were out but I think we did extremely well. We played two forward out wide who had never played the position before so I think they did extremely well."
The result was part of a frustrating weekend for Dubbo's WPL sides.
The Dubbo FC Bulls also had to settle for a share of the points after playing out a 3-3 draw at Parkes.
The result keeps the Bulls in fourth spot and two points ahead of Barnies ahead of a clash between the two sides in Dubbo next round.
Macquarie United remains second-from-bottom on the ladder after a 2-0 defeat to Orange Waratahs.
Despite it being another loss for the men in blue, there were positives to take out of the match.
Waratahs have been flying this season and sit second on the ladder but they were made to work for the win over a Macquarie United side without a host of regulars.
It was an even start to the match and it wasn't until the 25th minute when Tahs broke the deadlock via slick move down the left wing.
Guy Burgess was on hand to tap home at back post after a low cross but the visitors then had to wait until the final 15 minutes to get their second goal.
That goal came via a thumping Craig Sugden from a corner.
Macquarie next travels to Mudgee for a meeting with the ninth-placed Wolves while Spurs are home again for a battle with the winless Orange CYMS.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
