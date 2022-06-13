Daily Liberal

Ray and Maree Smith's Miss Ezmae to retire after winning Ladbrokes 715


By Brendan McCool
Updated June 14 2022 - 4:08am, first published June 13 2022 - 11:30pm
Miss Ezmae started her retirement with trainer Maree Smith after her stellar win on Saturday. Picture: Melissa Smith.

The Raymond and Maree Smith-trained Miss Ezmae has proven to be top on the course after winning the inaugural The Ladbrokes 715 at Newcastle's Ladbrokes Gardens on Saturday evening.

