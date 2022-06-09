Forbes will be well represented in the world's richest greyhound race this Saturday by Miss Ezmae.
The Raymond Smith trained dog has set her sights on the world's richest staying race - The Ladbrokes 715, run at the Gardens in Newcastle after qualifying last weekend.
Miss Ezmae raced off in her qualifying heat last Saturday where she posted a stellar time of 41.73 seconds over the 715 metre race - the second fastest time out of the qualifiers.
Her time was only outpaced by the Dave Irwin trained Oh Oh Range who finished in his heat with a time of 41.42 seconds.
Raymond Smith said Miss Ezmae has recently come back from a spell, with last weekend's heat her second race since she came back.
According to bookmakers, Miss Ezmae ($2.90) favourite for the $575,000 race with the winner to take home half a million dollars.
Smith said she has had a reasonably short preparation time and is hopeful that she can peak on the night of the Ladbrokes 715.
She has drawn box one in the race, which Smith said is a decent draw for Miss Ezmae as she likes to hug the rails.
Miss Ezmae will be joined by Oh Oh Range, Jarick Bale, Line of Quality, Sound of Silence, Drako Bale, Gypsy Wyong, Cawbourne Magic, Collinda Lady and Aston Velvet in this Saturday's final.
Despite the outcome, Smith is considering Miss Ezmae's racing career, saying the time for her to hang up her racing boots may not be far off, though he has not made a definitive decision yet.
