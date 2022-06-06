Daily Liberal

Peter McDonald Premiership: Nyngan and Forbes played 16-all draw on Sunday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 6 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cale Dunn and the Nyngan Tigers had a draw with Forbes on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Carla Freedman

A trio of late tries has helped Forbes Magpies escape with a draw against Nyngan Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.