A trio of late tries has helped Forbes Magpies escape with a draw against Nyngan Tigers on Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers kept Forbes scoreless for 66 minutes at Larkin Oval but the Magpies' got on the board late as the match finished a 16-all draw in round seven of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Advertisement
While they may not have got the win, Nyngan Tigers captain-coach Jacob Neill was happy with his side's performance for the bulk of the game.
"The most pleasing thing was we didn't leak a point for 66 minutes which is a big improvement for us," he said.
"We're a team that is progressing and we're going through a bit of a rebuilding phase.
"That's very important and it was pleasing that they didn't score for 66 minutes.
"The last 14 (minutes) didn't go the way we wanted but we defended our line for long periods of that game.
"I was very impressed with the boys' performance a draw is a draw, it would've been nice to get a win but we're definitely showing that we've started to turn the corner."
Tries to Clinton Edwards, Terrance Ryan and Neill himself put the Tigers up 16-0 with not long to play but the visitors would hit back in a big way.
Apolosi Tanoa crossed first for Forbes before Mitch Andrews and Dawson Mele followed suit with the latter scoring his try with just three minutes remaining in the match.
The draw means Nyngan now sit fifth on the ladder in the Group 11 pool of the Western competition, while Forbes is now second behind Dubbo CYMS.
READ ALSO:
Neill is confident he saw enough positive signs from the Tigers over the last two weeks to suggest his side isn't too far away from putting it all together.
"I believe in the team we've got, we're very capable but we are a new side together," he said.
"We're still learning and we are young, it's a bit of a shame we've got the bye because over the last few weeks we've shown how close we are.
"We've been flattened a couple of times but the effort has still been there.
"We made a couple of changes to the team which really helped us, I thought Jak Jeffrey's game at hooker was really good and a couple of our outside backs really stood up."
Before Sunday's match, Neill opted to move Jak Jeffrey to hooker and push Farren Lamb into the halves, a move which he believes worked out well for the Tigers.
Advertisement
"Farren (Lamb) was good as well, he just played his natural game and didn't try to overplay his hand," he said.
"Jak (Jeffrey) gave us a bit of spark out of hooker, I think it was the right move and certainly proved to be the right move.
"Josh (Bermingham) is a classy player, that's the other thing he hasn't played football for a couple of years,"
"While his resume speaks well, he's a fit man and good bloke but he is still going hit his straps in the weeks to come.
"You don't have two years off football and come back to pick up where you left off, in saying that he has still been really good.
"His potential is going to be scary because he is already playing good at the moment and he has been out for two years."
Advertisement
Meanwhile, in the round's other match, Wellington and Parkes played out a high-scoring affair with the latter taking a 42-24 win.
Joe Dwyer and Timoci Dabea both scored doubles for Parkes who have now recorded two consecutive wins.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.