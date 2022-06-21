Daily Liberal

Dubbo junior Matt Burton to make State of Origin debut for NSW

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 21 2022 - 4:53am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Having stood tall for the Bulldogs so far this season, Matt Burton has been named to make his State of Origin debut. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

It went around the Dubbo CYMS players and supporters at Kennard Park like a wave.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.