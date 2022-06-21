It went around the Dubbo CYMS players and supporters at Kennard Park like a wave.
The news of Matt Burton's selection in the NSW Blues Origin squad quickly spread throughout players and fans of his former club on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
CYMS was in Wellington for clashes with the Cowboys, but the Burton news briefly took the attention away from what was occurring on the field.
"The word came around lunch-time that Burto was going to make the Origin squad and the whole club was pumped," CYMS first grade coach Shawn Townsend said.
"As soon as it happened you could see the younger guys like Jordi Madden and Jed McIntosh and then guys like 'Chappo' (Jyie Chapman) and Benny (Marlin), they were all on their phones and showing someone else.
"Even my young fella, Coop, came up to me to show. That part of the day was really exciting.
"It's always good to see one of your own there."
READ ALSO:
Townsend made the trip to Wellington on Sunday morning with CYMS club chairman Mick Fraser and Burton's Origin prospects were one of the main topics on conversation between the pair.
The selection has created a huge amount of pride within the CYMS and St John's clubs, especially as fellow export Isaah Yeo is also part of the Blues squad.
Two juniors from the one club in the Origin arena is a special achievement and it comes after fellow Western Rams products Kotoni Staggs and Jack Wighton played in game one of this year's.
Orange junior Wighton will miss game two due to a positive COVID test while Staggs missed out on selection despite returning last weekend from a shoulder injury suffered on his Blues debut.
Townsend added Staggs' omission was the one downside to the Burton selection, adding if both were in it would have made Sunday's matches between CYMS and Wellington all the more special.
Burton - who previously produced a man of the match performance for the NSW under 20s side in 2019 - is one of two players who will debut for the Blues in game two in Perth on June 26.
Despite playing at five-eighth since joining the Canterbury Bulldogs this season, Burton will line up at left centre for the Blues after Orange junior was ruled out of game two due to a positive COVID test.
Advertisement
It's a position Burton is all too familiar with, having been named Dally M Centre of the Year last year on the way to winning the NRL premiership with Penrith.
The familiarity with the strong Panthers contingent in the Blues squad, and the playmaking ability and towering bombs he brings, has been welcomed by Fittler.
"One thing Queensland did really well was put pressure on our kickers," Fittler said of game one.
"One thing we could have done was have other (playmaking) options. We didn't play that part of the game very well."
Burton told AAP he's happy to take some of the burden off halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai if needed.
"I'd be happy to take a bit of pressure off (the halves) if that's what I have to do," he said.
Advertisement
"I'm really confident stepping back into the centre role. I loved playing there last year and to go back there is going to be unreal."
The 22-year-old St John's junior added the idea of playing in the Origin arena gave him "goosebumps".
There will be a huge amount of pressure on the Blues at Perth given their loss in game one, but the familiar faces within the NSW ranks will make it easier for a player like Burton to quickly become settled.
"There's obviously a lot of Panthers players in there and we have previous combinations from last year," Burton said.
"I'm keen to get in there and see those guys.
"I never thought I'd get the opportunity to play, so I'm really grateful."
Advertisement
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.