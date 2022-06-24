There's few horses Anthony Cavallo has ridden more than Petain.
Bob Howe's tough seven-year-old has been a consistent performer on the bush circuit and more often than not it's Cavallo who's in the saddle.
Howe and Cavallo are one of the stronger combinations on and off the track in the region and they'll be out for a feature win together on Sunday when Petain contests the Winter Country Classic Final (1310m) at Dubbo Turf Club.
"If we don't speak to each other each day, it's every second day," Cavallo said of his relationship with Howe.
"We're really good friends, our families, and it works out well.
"He's good to ride for and we've got a good rapport. I could ride bad one day and he won't complain and that's good."
Based outside of Mudgee, Howe only has a small team of horses and Cavallo often makes the trip to his property to help ride them in work.
Byzantium and Northern Conquerer, other horses of Howe's, are also regularly ridden but Cavallo while the jockey also makes regular trips to ride them in work at home as well.
Sunday will mark the 51st time Cavallo has sat in the saddle of Petain on race day.
"He's some sort of chance. He's a consistent bugger," Cavallo said of Sunday's final.
"He doesn't win too often but he more than pays his way, that's for sure.
"He always tries. He hasn't got the best motor but he's got a good heart."
Having run third in each of his last three starts, Petain will jump from gate five in Sunday's field of 12.
One of those recent thirds came in the colts and geldings' Winter Country Classic Qualifier, a rare start without Cavallo in the saddle.
Jake Barrett was in the saddle that day as Howe's gelding finished behind Foreign Brother and Dubai Centre.
Trained at Gunnedah by Gavin Groth, Foreign Brother opened a $4.20 chance for the final and was on the second line of betting behind $3.80 favourite Bondadosa.
Bondadosa won the fillies and mares' qualifier last start and apprentice Anna Roper will return to take the ride for trainer Paul Clisby on Sunday.
Petain opened a $16 chance for the final.
"He's not a punters' pal but you can never discount him, that's for sure," Cavallo added.
Petain is one of four rides Cavallo will have at Sunday's meeting, which was expanded from seven to eight races after another strong 165 nominations.
The experienced hoop will pilot Annie Princess for Wellington's Jim McMillan in the opener and then Sizzling Love and Possibly So for Brett Thompson and Andrew Ryan respectively in the last two events of the day.
Possibly So could be one to keep an eye on, having impressed in five career starts so far.
After two placings in four starts, Cavallo rode the three-year-old gelding to a strong first win last time out at Dubbo and on Sunday he'll jump from gate six in the Rhino Lodge Class 2 Handicap (1410m).
"He's still got a bit to learn and he's still a bit raw with some things but I've got a bit of time for him," Cavallo said of Possibly So.
"He's been working well since and he's a definite chance. He's stepping up from a maiden to class 2 and it's always hard to win two-in-a-row but he'll definitely give a bold showing."
Racing starts at 12.06pm on Sunday, with the Winter Country Classic Final the fifth event on the card.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
