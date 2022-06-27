Tough win over youthful Bears keeps Roosters in top spot

The Cobar Roosters sit top of the Castlereagh League at the season's midway point.
The Roosters won at Coonamble on Saturday, meaning the only loss the side has suffered in the first half of the season was a 30-24 defeat at Gulgong in round three.
Advertisement
As expected, Cobar was made to work for its round nine win over Coonamble on Saturday.
The youthful Bears have impressed many with their attacking brand of footy, and while they pushed the Roosters the visitors scored a 34-26 victory.
READ ALSO:
It six-tries-to-five loss for the Bears followed a narrow defeat to Gilgandra the week prior and given the competitive nature of this season's competition, Coonamble has tumbled from second on the ladder to sixth.
The Bears will enjoy the bye next week while the Roosters will be out to avenge their earlier loss to Gulgong when they host the Terriers at Tom Knight Oval in what is a crucial game for both clubs.
At Baradine on Saturday, the tenacious Magpies were cheered on by a vocal crowd who were getting ready to celebrate the club's 100th anniversary at the Black and White Ball that night.
Spurred on by the support, the Magpies almost caused a boilover against Gilgandra.
There were many at the ground that thought that perhaps the better team might have lost such was the rather remarkable and stirring comeback staged by the home team.
It all looked like smooth sailing for the Panthers as they raced away to an 18-0 lead midway through the first half, before going to the sheds seemingly still in control with the scoreboard reading 24-6.
Whatever was said in the Baradine dressing shed at half-time had the desired affect and for 32 of the final 40 minutes the Magpies were on top.
To the delight of the supporters, the Magpies stormed home and led 30-28 with just eight minutes remaining.
It was desperate times for the visitors as they tried to breach the Magpies defence and, sadly for the black and white faithful, the Panthers scored just three minutes later and then again in the final seconds to secure victory and maintain second spot on the ladder.
While the Magpies missed out on the win, the players deservedly got a standing ovation as they walked from the ground after a memorable performance.
The Panthers face another challenge next weekend when they travel to Dunedoo to take on the Swans in a Boronia Cup challenge match.
Advertisement
After a slow start to the season the Swans have established themselves as premiership contenders in recent weeks, stringing together a number of victories and they always prove a handful at home in front of their large band of supporters.
Elsewhere in round 10, Binnaway hosts Narromine while Coonamble and Baradine have the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.