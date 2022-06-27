Dubbo Bulls FC coach Scott Fox called for his side to be better ahead of their Western Premier League match against Panorama FC and he got just that on the weekend.
Bulls met the ladder-leading Bathurst club at Proctor Park and it would be the latter who came away with a 1-0 win, handing Panorama FC their first loss of the season through 12 rounds.
The two sides met each other for the second time this season after Panorama won the first battle back in round one of the competition and Fox admitted it was good to get one back on the club.
"It's a good feeling, it was an extremely tough game for the full 90 minutes," he said.
"We had to dig in which it made it much sweeter as well, it's a good result for us and a much-needed three points considering some other results.
"We're in a very good mood."
Dominic Ambler scored the lone goal for Bulls and the young midfielder has continued to impress his coach, especially over the last month.
"It's his first year in the midfield for us this year, he has had a few different sorts of roles within our midfield," Fox said.
"Over the last four weeks, he has settled in and is getting better and better.
"He is getting himself forward many times, he is a player who is going to get better and stronger.
"We need that from him around the goal, we know he has a deadly right foot on him so lucky for us he put one in the top corner on the weekend."
After a loss to Barnestoneworth United, Fox wanted his side to produce better performances, something he believes they did against Panorama.
"We've been quite poor across the whole first half of the season," he said.
"That's been no secret within our camp, we've had a few things we have been working on since the start of the season but just haven't responded.
"We've been training well but come game day we just weren't putting it together.
"We had a tough week last week against Barnies and a good week at training.
"I think this is the first week that the boys have brought their training motivation to the game."
Panorama's playing style surprised a few teams in the competition earlier this season and Fox said having already played them once this year was a big positive.
"We got caught with our pants down against them in round one," he said.
"They played exactly the same way on the weekend and it really helped us.
"That being said they had chances, they hit the woodwork twice and Hayden (Williams) pulled off a few one-on-one saves.
"They weren't bad by any means but we handled them a lot better and created a lot of chances which was the most pleasing thing.
"I'm sure if we want to win it then we will have to face them again at some point."
The win for Bulls moves them into fifth on the ladder just a point out of fourth position.
Macquarie United lost their match against Mudgee Gulgong Wolves 2-1 while Orana Spurs had a bye.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
