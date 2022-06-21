Daily Liberal
Photos

Western Premier League: Dubbo Bulls suffer loss to Barnstoneworth United at home

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:55am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo FC player-coach Scott Fox is adamant his side needs to start dominating the ball more if it wants to be a serious contender in the Western Premier League title race.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.