Their opposition put up a brave fight but Dubbo Bulls FC did enough to defeat Mudgee Gulgong Wolves on Saturday in their Western Premier League clash.
Bulls hosted the Wolves at Hans Claven Oval and it was the hosts who came away with a 5-3 win.
Although they scored a comfortable win on paper, Bulls coach Scott Fox knows his side has better performances in them.
"Three points is a good thing, it's the job done but it wasn't the best performance from the boys," he said.
"Mudgee only turned up with 10 players so they played the whole game with 10 (players) and we conceded three goals so it is a little disappointing.
"Hopefully the boys can move on from that."
Brody Austin scored a brace for Bulls while Dominic Ambler, Alex Richardson-Bell and Kobe Rapley also found the back of the net in the win.
Bulls have dropped just the one game from their last five matches but Fox knows the sides best is yet to come.
"I suppose we've been talking and working a lot recently on our shape plus our structure," he said.
"We've kind of been a bit conscious of what we are doing, we've had some ugly results against us.
"So I think we're in a stage at the moment where we are being a bit critical of ourselves and the boys were trying to fix things on the weekend but it didn't happen immediately during games.
"Hopefully that one was a bit of a learning curve for us but we're not there yet which I suppose is the big takeaway from the weekend.
"We've still got some work to do some I'm looking for a better performance this week against Parkes."
While Mudgee may have been a player short, Fox admitted they've always been a tough side for Bulls to come up against regardless of their form.
"Mudgee are one of those teams we just don't know how to take," he said.
"Even with 10 men they were still knocking the ball around and creating chances.
"To be honest they could've scored a couple more goals if not for our keeper.
"They are a quality side so no doubt when we reverse the fixture it will be a much closer game."
Bulls are not sitting fourth on the Western Premier League ladder and are two points away from third but the competition is a close one.
Just six points separate fourth from seventh spot on the ladder and Fox believes the competition truly is as close as many thought it would be before the season.
"I think going back to the start of the season everyone said it was going to be the strongest competition and it hasn't disappointed," he said.
"I don't think we've had an easy game yet, even though it's early days and there are some teams at the top of the table I think we could see some shock results in the second half of the season.
"We've just got to keep at it and keep grinding out results, there are those top three (sides) at the moment but they definitely aren't home and hosed."
