It was their biggest weekend of the year so far and Dubbo Rhinos club president Brett Austin believes there will be a few people with sore heads for days to come.
The Rhinos hosted their Old Boy's Day on Saturday at Apex Oval which also marked the 30th anniversary since the club formed back in 1992, with three games on display for the fans.
Both of the club's New Holland Cup sides played against Narromine while a Golden Oldies game was played earlier in the day featuring some former Rhinos legends.
Austin believes some of the old boy's will be a little sore still this week.
"Sore heads, sore bodies, I'm actually sorer from the Old Boy's game than first grade," he said.
"I got a gut full of port into me then had to play first grade so I won't be doing that again.
"It was a good day, we had a lot of old boy's there and I know the first-grade squad were really keen to put on a show to impress the old boys.
"Everyone I spoke to on Saturday night was over the moon with how the club is at the moment."
Austin himself scored the first try in the Rhinos' first-grade win over Narromine and the club president admitted the game between the old boy's was a lot of fun to play in.
"I was halfway through drinking a cup of port and I got ran over," he said.
"I didn't see that coming, that's why I'm so sore but it was a bit of fun.
"There's another dozen blokes who I spoke to who said they were they got down there earlier to play.
"I think that will only go from strength to strength.
"Hopefully the old boy's side of the club really gets up and running because there is nothing better than seeing them up on the hill."
The atmosphere at Apex Oval was electric on Saturday and Austin said several people around the club are working to attract more spectators to the games
"The last two weekends have been really good, another old boy Chris Gibson has been rallying people up to get them there," he said
"It's been unreal and makes the atmosphere great."
The Rhinos' first-grade side also wore retro jerseys for the weekend, something which Austin believes added to the occasion.
"It was my first season was 2004 and we thought we would design an old school jersey so we chose that one," he said.
"It was good, it was a bit of luck to get them because the company making them their machine had broken down and they left to make them last week then the machine didn't work.
"They ended up getting a different supplier to make them for us, one of the young players was in Sydney on Friday night so he picked them up and brought them here on Saturday morning."
While they will have a few weeks between home matches, Austin said the club's next game at Apex Oval will be another special weekend.
"Our next home game we will have another set of jerseys because it will be NAIDOC week and we will be celebrating the Indigenous side of the club," he said.
"First grade and second grade will both have separate strips with Indigenous stuff on them designed by Max Hill.
"Max's company donated them all as a sponsor so it should be a good day too."
