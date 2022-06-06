A star-studded list of nominations has been released for Dubbo Turf Club's Country Showcase Meeting on Friday which will include the Silver Goblet.
The $40,000 Kings Hall Jewellers Showcase Silver Goblet (1100) will feature some of the best two-year-old horses from across the state, with trainers from Dubbo and metropolitan areas putting forward horses.
Dubbo trainer Brett Robb has nominated Gallant Star for the feature race of the day while Clint Lundholm has put for Flight or Fight as well as Raging Rush.
Tracey Bartley's Marillier who won the Silver Goblet preview back in May has been nominated as Demitasse which is trained by Paul Messara and will come into the Friday's race also with a win at Gunnedah in its last start.
A whopping 222 nominations flooded for Dubbo Turf Club's eight race-meeting with there being a possibility nine or 10 races could be held once the final fields are released later in the week.
Two open handicap races will also be held on Friday with Lundholm and Robb again having nominated horses in the first of the two races.
Peter Stanley's The Long Run has been put forward as has Shores of Avalon trained by Keith Dryden, with the latter coming off a win last start at Wagga Wagga.
In the second open handicap, Michael Mulholland's Athena's Lad and Reward Seeker have been nominated to run again after competing in the Wellington Cup just last week.
Nominations have also come in for trainers Peter Sinclair, Gavin Groth and Cody Morgan.
Trainers had until 11am on Tuesday morning to nominate for the first open handicap race after the nominations were extended after being released initially on Monday morning.
The final fields for the Dubbo Turf Club meeting will be released later in the week.
