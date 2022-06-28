The chance to host a semi-final for the first time in more than a decade is motivating the Dubbo Demons in the second half of the AFL Central West season.
The Demons scored a 63-point win over the Orange Tigers on Saturday to maintain second spot on the Tier 1 ladder as the season passed its halfway mark.
Recent history for the Demons has been filled with painful elimination semi-final defeats at Bathurst and Orange but finishing second this season would secure a home final.
The Demons are currently a win clear of the Bathurst Giants in third while the undefeated Bathurst Bushrangers are four wins clear at the top.
"It's massive," captain Dylan Fairall said of finishing in the top two.
"Obviously Bushrangers are the team to beat this season and that's reflected on the ladder but if we could get a home semi it would give us a lot of confidence.
"But there's a lot of games between now and the first week of finals and we need to keep turning up. We can't rest on our laurels just because we've started to turn the corner."
The minor premiers this season will advance straight to the grand final while team two will host team three in the semi-final.
Strength in numbers and having everyone buy into the game plan set by Terry Lyons helped the Demons bounce back from successive losses and put Orange to the sword on Saturday.
After a dramatic one-point defeat to the Bathurst Giants a week earlier, the Demons flew out of the blocks at South Dubbo Oval on Saturday and a five-goal first quarter set-up the win over the battling Tigers.
There's always little tweaks that can occur but things are going okay and we're getting to where we need to be.- Dylan Fairall
The hosts built on that platform and went on to score a 17.9.111 to 7.6.48 victory.
"We had good numbers and a lot of our key players were available," Fairall said.
"That's been part of our issues this season, getting everyone on the park on the same day.
"We were happy to kick five and four goals in the first two quarters and that gives us a good start and creates a bit of scoreboard pressure.
"There's still areas we can improve on but we're starting to play to Terry's game plan, which is quite promising for us.
"There's always little tweaks that can occur but things are going okay and we're getting to where we need to be."
Not underestimating Orange was also key, as the Tigers' one win recorded this season came in a shock result at South Dubbo Oval earlier in the year.
Four goals from each of Isaac Heath and Nathan Carroll on Saturday ensured that didn't happen again, while Tom Byrnes booted three majors and Josh Anasis and Mick Daly chimed in with two goals each.
"Big Cam Herd in the ruck, he battled away all day while we were without Tommy Skinner and Nathan Somerville," Fairall said while looking at individual standouts.
"It was a big game from the big fella. Isaac Heath and the usual suspects like Joey Hedger, Bevan Charlton-White and Tommy Byrnes, guys like that are always turning up consistently for us.
"Nathan Carroll is staying in the game for longer now and that's great. He's a valuable asset to our team.
"We've got a few more guys to come back into the squad too."
The Tier 1 win headlined another strong day for the Dubbo club.
The Tier 2 reserve grade side scored one of its best wins of the season as it downed the second-placed Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels 8.6.54 to 5.6.36 while the women's team kept the pressure on leaders Bathurst Giants with another big victory.
The Demons women strengthened their grip on second spot on the ladder by defeating Orange 13.13.91 to 1.2.8.
A general bye will be held for all AFL Central West clubs next weekend.
