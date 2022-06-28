Daily Liberal

Nathan Maloney fronts Dubbo Local Court for punching man sitting in vehicle

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated June 28 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:30am
Caravan park manager attacked by disgruntled former resident

The Dubbo man who unleased an unprovoked attack on a former caravan park manager while he was seated in his car, is now 'moving his life forward', a court has heard.

