Caravan park manager attacked by disgruntled former resident

The Dubbo man who unleased an unprovoked attack on a former caravan park manager while he was seated in his car, is now 'moving his life forward', a court has heard.
Nathan Maloney, 42, was charged with common assault after punching a man in the face through the window of his vehicle.
According to court documents Maloney and the man had known each other for about five years, but had ongoing issues of violence, intimidation and damage to property caused by Maloney after he was evicted from the Poplars caravan park.
The man was stopped on Macquarie Street outside the Amaroo waiting for a vehicle to parallel park, when the pair spotted each other about 11.45am on September 17 last year.
Maloney walked straight toward the man seated in his vehicle and punched him in the eye and cheekbone through the window, before hurling verbal abuse at him.
Once the vehicle had parallel parked, the man drove away while feeling pain and swelling in his face.
Police said they attended the man's home, and while there was no visible injuries, the man said the area felt tender. The man also told officers he had concerns for his safety to go town the street, fearing Maloney might attack him again.
Police later recovered footage which showed Maloney punching the man through the window of his car.
Maloney pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault in Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday.
Defence lawyer Joy Kirby said while her client did have a criminal history, she argued it was mostly driving offences between 1999 to 2001, then a gap of about four years.
She agreed there was a destroy damage property charge, and and an assault charge from 2016, however said that was dealt with by a good behaviour bond and fine.
Ms Kirby said her client had mental health issues and was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but was now engaging with a GP and taking medication.
"He's also now moving his life forward, he's got stable accommodation and looking to pursue employment in the local community,' Ms Kirby said.
However Magistrate Stephen Olischlager said he considered this a "serious example" of an "unnecessary" assault.
"It was completely unprovoked, you should have simply just moved on," Magistrate Olischlager told Maloney.
Magistrate Olischlager took into account Maloney's early plea, and while he had a criminal history accepted mental health existed in his life.
"I do take into account you have received a [good behaviour] bond previously which has seemed to be quite effective and kept you on the straight and narrow path," he said.
Maloney was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
