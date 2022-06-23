'Unfortunately I didn't learn anything': young man caught drunk behind the wheel twice

A Dubbo man told a court he "unfortunately didn't learn anything" after he was caught drink driving for a second time in just four months.
Police were conducting mobile random breath testing when they stopped Kane Brett Keniry in a white Nissan Patrol about 2.15am on May 15 this year.
The 20-year-old was pulled over on Thompson Street where he returned a positive reading to alcohol.
He was arrested and taken to Dubbo police station where he returned a reading of 0.120.
Keniry told officers he had about 10 beers throughout the night, adding he had broken up with his girlfriend when he tried to drive home.
Representing himself in Dubbo Local Court Keniry pleaded guilty to a second offence charge of mid-range drink driving.
"You're in a bit of strife," Magistrate Gary Wilson told Keniry on Wednesday.
The court heard it was Keniry's second drink driving offence, after being sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond in April.
"Unfortunately I didn't learn anything," Keniry told the court.
Magistrate Wilson said however this time it was at a higher range, and warned the maximum penalty for a second drink driving offence was up to 12 months imprisonment.
While Magistrate Wilson recognised he had broken up with his girlfriend, he said it was no excuse to get behind the steering wheel.
"I see its been a bad six months for you, leaving aside these two offences," he said.
"[However] we still don't get behind the steering wheel of a motor vehicle ... particularly at that range of inebriation."
The case was adjourned for a sentencing assessment report to be prepared. The matter will return to court in August for sentence, where Keniry will also be resentenced for his first drink driving matter.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
