Police station sent into lockdown after alleged bomb threat

A man accused of sending the Dubbo police station into lockdown for almost an hour as a result of a bomb threat, says he thought he was "doing the right thing".
Peter Gregory Carolan pleaded not-guilty to making a false representation resulting in a police investigation and leaving an article to create false belief of danger, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday.
Its believed the 64-year-old allegedly attempted to enter a restricted area at the Dubbo Police Station, before trying to put a modified metal tube with wires coming out of it on the counter.
The court heard Mr Carolan told police it should be given to an inspector before he allegedly "rushed out" of the police station.
While the bomb squad didn't attend the police station, the court heard the station was shut down for between 40 and 45 minutes.
Defence lawyer Bill Dickens told the court Mr Carolan's actions would not amount to a prima facie case.
He argued his client had found the item on the street, and took it to the police station, and thought he was "doing the right thing".
Police prosecutor, sergeant Adam Corrigan opposed Mr Carolan being granted bail due to the unacceptable risk to commit further offences.
The court heard at the time of this alleged offending, Mr Carolan was on bail for an assault and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, which allegedly took place in May this year.
Mr Corrigan argued the latest alleged offence where he falsely led police to believe an explosion would take place at the station, was one which caused "great concern" for the safety of officers and the community.
"You caused a bit of drama didn't you?," Magistrate Gary Wilson said.
Mr Carolan was granted conditional bail and the matter will return to court on July 27.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
