Daily Liberal

Trevor Jay Fieldsend granted bail after scaring mother at Narromine home

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bail granted after scaring mother with hammer, knife and torch

A 'paranoid' Narromine man who scared his mother with a hammer and knife because he believed she was conspiring to kill him has been granted bail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.