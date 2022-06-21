Four break into servo, flee in stolen vehicle with cigarettes

Police are on the hunt for four people who allegedly broke into a Narromine service station and fled in a stolen vehicle.
About 3.50am on Tuesday, police believe four people forced entry into the service station on Dandaloo Street, stealing cigarettes before leaving in a grey Commodore.
Officers from the Orana Mid-Western police district began investigations and located the Commodore burnt out on Banksia Crescent in Dubbo just after 5am.
Initial inquiries have led police to believe the vehicle was stolen in Dubbo on Monday evening.
Police have established crime scenes at both locations and are urging anyone with information about the incident, or who may have dashcam footage from the area to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
