Farmer caught drink driving also busted in unregistered ute

A Narromine farmer pulled over for drink-driving was also busted behind the wheel of an unregistered vehicle while suspended.
Police were conducing random breath tests in Dubbo when they spotted Christian Cole driving a green Holden rodeo along Darling Street about 1am on May 7 this year.
The 20-year-old was pulled over and handed his green provisional licence to officers. According to court documents, checks revealed Cole had been suspended in February 2021 as a result of speeding 30 kilometres over the speed limit.
Further checks also uncovered the registration of the vehicle has expired in July 2021.
He was subject to a roadside breath test which revealed a positive reading of 0.054.
Cole was arrested and taken to Dubbo police station where he told officers he had two double black vodkas earlier in the night along with two Great Northern schooners at the Commercial Hotel.
Representing himself in Dubbo Local Court last week, Cole pleaded guilty to low-range drink driving, using an unregistered vehicle and driving while suspended due to an unpaid fine.
When Magistrate Theresa Hamilton asked if he had anything to say, Cole explained his usual motor vehicle was at the workshop, and "without thinking" used the ute which he didn't realise was unregistered.
The court heard he lived about 80 kilometres from Dubbo, and manages a private property.
Magistrate Hamilton recognised his early plea, and noted his mistake for using the unregistered vehicle.
For drink-driving Cole was convicted and fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.
For using an unregistered vehicle and driving while suspended he was convicted and fined $500.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
