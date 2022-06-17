Two Dubbo women have fronted court after neighbourhood tensions on Alcheringa Street escalated.
Ngakayla Melissa Mackay, 21, and Redika Mackay, 43, were both charged with using violence to cause fear after throwing rocks and objects through a neighbour's bedroom window.
According to police, tensions boiled over between the neighbours after a man attempted kicking the victims door down about 4am on January 1 this year.
Later that afternoon about 5.30pm the victim began putting CCTV cameras around her house, when she spotted the man who she believed was involved in kicking her door.
She began taking photos on her mobile to assist with identifying the man, when her neighbours began verbally abusing her.
Over the next couple of hours a group of about 20 people arrived at the home and continued with the abuse.
As the abuse started to heat up, the victim left the area in her car. When the victim's partner arrived home a short time later, the group had thought it was the woman, so they began walking over shouting.
Once a co-accused realised she wasn't in the car, he allegedly entered the woman's front yard and threw a large metal pole at the front of the victim's home.
Ngakayla and Redika then followed suit throwing rocks and other objects at the house, before returning home a short time later.
As a result the woman's bedroom window was smashed.
While police said it was not known exactly who threw the objects which destroyed the window, they argued Ngakayla and Redika used unlawful violence, and that their actions together caused people of reasonable firmness who were present to fear for their safety, and as a result were both charged.
The two women appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday for sentence.
Ngakayla was re-sentenced for breaching a good behaviour bond handed to her in May last year for another matter.
Defence lawyer Arthur Nguyen argued his client had pleaded guilty early, and asked no action be taken on re-sentencing her for the previous matter, given it had now lapsed.
However Magistrate Theresa Hamilton said the attack would have been a "terrifying incident" for the victim.
She accepted while Ngakayla had a limited criminal history, but had received a conditional release order just seven months prior for an "unusual" indent where she threw a pair of scissors at her partner telling him to "catch", which lodged into his waist.
Magistrate Hamilton found Ngakayla was treated with leniency, and it was concerning not long after she was involved in another assault.
Ngakayla was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order for both matters.
Redika's defence lawyer Thomas Russell said it was a situation which arose out of a neighbourhood dispute, where an escalation of racial insults occurred.
He said Redika's criminal history didn't assist her, however her last matter was in 2015, and mostly involved driving matters.
Redika was convicted and sentenced to a 15-month community corrections order.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
