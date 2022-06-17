Daily Liberal

Ngakayla Melissa Mackay and Redika Mackay sentenced for Alcheringa Street attack on neighbour

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:27am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: File

Two Dubbo women have fronted court after neighbourhood tensions on Alcheringa Street escalated.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.