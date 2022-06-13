A Dubbo man who punched a motorbike rider for driving up and down his street, has been warned "it's no way to react".
Representing himself Andrew Glen Hoper, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault in Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday.
According to court documents, the victim and his cousin were riding their motorbikes along Meadowbank Drive near Hoper's address before the incident unfolded about 6pm on April 17 this year.
The pair were doing 'wheelies' and crashed when they saw Hoper approaching.
The victim told his cousin to "get back on your bike", before Hoper walked over to the victim, pulled his facemask off and said "I know you were riding up and down the street all last night".
Hoper then grabbed hold of the victim's shirt before punching him to the right side of his face with a closed fist and pushing him off his bike.
After witnessing the attack, the victim's cousin rode off. The victim managed to get up and started running toward Sunset Way, leaving his bike behind.
Hoper took the bike and put it in his backyard, while his partner contacted police who attended a short time later. When officers arrived he made full admissions to assaulting the victim.
In court when reading the police facts and Hopers criminal history, which revealed another matter of common assault in 2020, Magistrate Gary Wilson said he had no option but to convict.
"As you know this is no way to react to this sort of thing," he told Hoper.
Hoper was convicted and fined $500.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
