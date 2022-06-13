Daily Liberal

Andrew Glen Hoper fronts Dubbo local court after assaulting motorbike rider

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
June 13 2022 - 8:00am
Picture: File

A Dubbo man who punched a motorbike rider for driving up and down his street, has been warned "it's no way to react".

