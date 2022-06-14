Man caught dealing drugs to feed his 'next hit'

A Forbes man caught dealing drugs in Dubbo did it for his "next hit", a court has heard.
Brian Thomas Spice, 43, came to the attention of police, who spotted a silver Hyundai Sonata parked outside what police believe was a well-known drug location in Linda Drive in Dubbo about 10pm on January 29 this year.
Police followed the vehicle into Victoria Street before they pulled it over and spotted Spice in the passenger seat of the vehicle with the driver and a passenger in the rear.
The three men told police they had picked up one of the men from rehab and were heading back to Forbes.
When questioned about why they stopped at Linda Drive, police said they became evasive.
Police searched the trio, and found a clear plastic resealable bag with blue trimming protruding from Spice's right sock.
Officers removed the bag and saw it contained a large amount of opaque coloured granules - which Spice later told police was around three grams of "meth" he had for personal use.
Police said he made full and frank admissions to getting the drugs earlier in the morning, and smoked half a gram throughout the day.
He was arrested and taken to Dubbo police station where police saw a number of text messages which indicated Spice was purchasing and supplying drugs.
Spice pleaded guilty to one count of supplying a small quantity of a prohibited drug, in Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday.
Defence lawyer argued Anne Hazelton read out Spice's lengthy criminal history which included multiple offences of being in possession of a prohibited drug, which dated back to 1998.
She argued Spice's history was important as it highlighted a "user-dealer situation".
"He needed that money to feed his habit, it talks about that in the sentencing assessment report," Ms Hazelton said.
"The use of drugs is something that's had an adverse impact on his life. In the circumstances this is a relatively low-range offence, and it was supply in the context of user-dealer situation."
Ms Hazleton said the sentencing assessment report supported that Spice could be best dealt with a community-based order, and provided a number of programs to support rehabilitation.
"He acknowledges his problem with drugs and is willing to try and address this issue," she told the court.
"He is happy to go to rehab and do whatever he needs to do to address this issue."
Magistrate Gary Wilson convicted and sentenced Spice to an 18-month community corrections order with supervision and ordered him to undertake programs recommended by community corrections.
"The [sentencing assessment report] recommends many positive implementations that would no doubt assist with you greatly, so hopefully you comply with that," he said.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
