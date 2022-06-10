'On a bender': Naked resident busted growing cannabis in wardrobe

A Dubbo man whose wardrobe cannabis crop was discovered after he was found naked in his front yard says he's "deeply embarrassed".
Police were called to Leichhardt Street in Dubbo after reports a highly intoxicated man was roaming around the streets trying to get into houses about 3.30pm on January 25 this year.
Officers arrived to find Bradley Raymond Dunn naked in his front yard, highly erratic and yelling incoherently.
According to police the 39-year-old appeared to be "seriously affected" by drugs or alcohol as he was swearing profusely, unsteady on his feet and frothing at his mouth yelling and rambling.
After police placed him under arrest, one of the officers was permitted to go inside to find Dunn some pants.
However once inside, one of the officers entered the first bedroom which had no furniture, but tin foil covering the window, a number of lights, electrical cords and power boards along with a fan which was facing the wardrobe.
Inside the wardrobe were four large cannabis plants on the floor in black pots, with three large lamps hanging above them.
Officers entered the second bedroom to find Dunn's clothing and again found another fan facing the wardrobe cooling three large black pots, each with an established cannabis plant with six lamps hanging above them.
Police declared the home a crime scene and Dunn was taken to Dubbo hospital by paramedics where he was sedated.
Police seized 17 cannabis plants ranging from 10cm to 120cm in height.
Three months earlier in October 2021, Dunn was also arrested for larceny after stealing a six pack of Jim Bean bourbon and coke from the Westside bottlemart.
According to police and captured on CCTV, Dunn walked to the counter with the six pack and when asked if that was all, told the cashier "cya later mother f--ker".
He got into a white Ford falcon and left onto Whylandra street where he was held up at construction work.
The cashier attempted to take a photo of the number plate, but was too far away. However nearby construction workers were able to obtain the licence plate before Dunn fled the scene.
In Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, Dunn pleaded guilty to one count of wilful and obscene exposure in a public place, cultivate a prohibited plant and larceny.
Defence lawyer Bill Dickens said his client had developed a substance abuse issue as a result of a double bereavement about five years ago.
He said Dunn had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and was in "somewhat of a manic state" at the time of these two incidents.
"In relation to the second incident in January, he was inebriated and, in his words, on a bender," Mr Dickens told the court.
"His behaviour was bizarre to say to least, and it's now something that causes him deep embarrassment."
Dunn had grabbed the opportunity to participate in the court-based merit program to address his drug issues, which Mr Dickens said had been "extremely beneficial" to him.
"He's already commenced on a path to avail himself of the opportunities and assistance provided to him," he said.
Mr Dickens argued while it was a "reasonably sophisticated" effort to grow the cannabis plants, it was not a significant quantity, and nothing indicating it was for anyone but himself.
Magistrate Gary Wilson agreed Dunn suffered from mental health struggles and was on the path to rehabilitation.
Dunn was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order for cultivating the cannabis plant, and fined $250 for indecency.
He was also sentenced to a nine-month conditional release order ordered to pay $40 compensation to the Westside bottle shop.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
