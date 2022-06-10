Daily Liberal
Subscriber

Bradley Raymond Dunn fronts Dubbo court for multiple offences including public indecency and larceny

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated June 10 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'On a bender': Naked resident busted growing cannabis in wardrobe

A Dubbo man whose wardrobe cannabis crop was discovered after he was found naked in his front yard says he's "deeply embarrassed".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.