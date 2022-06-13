Unlicensed motorbike rider leads police across Narromine

A Narromine man who led police across town on a motorbike while unlicensed has been disqualified from driving and fined.
Gordon Alan Stevenson, rode a Yamaha 250cc dirt bike out of a property on Old Backwater Road when he was spotted by police about 3pm on May 10 this year.
According to court documents, the 43-year-old travelled east along the road for about 100 metres when he spotted an unmarked police vehicle, did a u-turn and headed back into the property on Old Backwater Road.
Police continued along Old Backwater road reaching the intersection of Fifth Avenue when they again saw Stevenson ride out of the property toward them.
Following checks police discovered Stevenson's motorcycle licence had been expired since June 2015. Due to it being inactive for five years he is considered unlicensed.
Police turned onto Old Backwater Road, with the intention of stopping Stevenson. However after seeing police Stevenson appeared to take evasive action making a right hand turn onto Wright Road.
He continued down a number of streets in Narromine, before police lost sight of him on Temoin Street.
As they were on their way to Stevenson's home, police located him again when he rode past them on Meryula Street.
Police activated their lights indicating for Stevenson to pull over, when he looked directly at them and sped off.
The officers recognised Stevenson's face and identified him from the tattoo on his left arm, which they compared to existing photos on the police record.
Police attended his home when they met with his partner. Police asked where Stevenson was going when she told them she didn't see him riding any motorbike and explained he was meant to be fixing the exhaust on her vehicle out on Old Backwater Road.
The officers made their way to Old Backwater Road when they saw Stevenson pull out of Wright Road in front of them. He looked back at police before accelerating harshly.
Police said Stevenson approached the railway crossing on Old Backwater road ignoring the stop sign, crossing it at 100km/h. At one point police said Stevenson made a left hand turn at speed causing him to drift onto the wrong side of the road as he took the corner.
In court documents, police said they were satisfied by the identity of Stevenson and did not engage in a police pursuit.
After several failed attempts to locate Stevenson, he was arrested at his house the next morning. He was taken to Narromine police station where he made full and frank admissions to riding the motorbike while knowing he was unlicensed.
Stevenson pleaded guilty to diving unlicensed, driving recklessly/furiously and speed in a manner which is dangerous and not stop when directed to do so in Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday.
Defence lawyer Bill Dickens agreed Stevenson had a traffic record, it was "not nearly as serious a record you'd often see" and said the offending didn't cross the section five threshold.
Mr Dickens said the danger was more to Stevenson than to others and he was cooperative with police and made full and frank admissions.
Magistrate Gary Wilson disqualified Stevenson from driving for 12 months and fined him $900.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
