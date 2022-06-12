Dubbo's Barry Whalan has had his countless volunteer efforts rewarded after being given an Australian Fire Service Medal.
Mr Whalan is one of several Dubbo locals to receive a Queen's Birthday honour with the full list being announced on Monday.
Mr Whalan admitted it was amazing to be one of the few people from Dubbo to receive an honour on Monday.
"It's a real honour and privilege, there's no doubt about that," he said.
While the public now knows Mr Whalan received his medal, the man himself said he has to keep the achievement a secret for a while now, something which he said was quite difficult to do.
"I got a letter a long time ago and it basically said your name is in the pool," he said.
"Then they eventually sent another letter which said shut up until the Monday."
Mr Whalan has been involved with the Eulomogo Rural Fire Brigade since 1975, while also spending a decade in the Mumbil Brigade.
As active as ever, Mr Whalan is still a member of Eulomogo Brigade as Senior Deputy Captain while also being president, equipment officer, permit officer and training officer.
The Rural Fire Brigade volunteer was also named a life member of the Eulomogo Brigade.
During the 2019-20 bushfires, Mr Whalan was deployed on three strike teams to the South of NSW to help transport crews on deployment by bus and also help recruit as well as train new members.
In Dubbo, Mr Whalan has run cadet training in two local high schools, where he has taught students about fire safety and prevention, and helped ensure the Rural Fire Brigade will be around in the future.
Championship competitions and coordinated local RFS displays to engage the community are just some of the other things Mr Whalan has done for the people of Dubbo.
He has also served across the state while also being deployed in Victoria and Tasmania in the past.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
