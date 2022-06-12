Daily Liberal

Barry Whalan has received an Australian Fire Service Medal

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
June 12 2022 - 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo's Barry Whalan has received a Australian Fire Service Medal for his efforts across his long time with the Rural Fire Service. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Dubbo's Barry Whalan has had his countless volunteer efforts rewarded after being given an Australian Fire Service Medal.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.